porto-seguro-suffers-virtual-attack-and-services-become-unstable

And the cases of virtual attacks targeting companies continue to rise, with Porto Seguro being the most recent organization to be hit by one of these crimes. Due to the scam, the service channels and in some systems of the insurance company have been unstable since Thursday ().

Porto Seguro disclosed that it had suffered the attack in a note sent to the Brazilian Securities Commission. In the statement sent to the institution, the company states that it promptly activated all security protocols and, since 14 hours on Thursday, it has been gradually restoring its services.

The note also states that, until the end of Thursday night (14) , they were not any data leakage of Porto Seguro, its franchisees, its customers and partners is identified. The company did not identify details of the nature of the attack, such as whether it was a virtual hijack (ransomware) or another type of digital threat.

This Friday (14), a search for the term "Porto Seguro" on social networks, such as Twitter, shows that users are facing problems when trying to use the insurance company's services, with even the official profile of the company apologizing about the instability: Canaltech contacted Porto Seguro's press office, asking for a statement from the company and asking whether, from Thursday night to early Friday, the organization had identified any data leaks as a result of the attack. Until the publication of this article, the company had not yet responded.

Constant attacks in Brazil

Digital attacks are on the rise in Brazil, with a survey by Fortinet stating that, only in the first half of 2020, the occurrence of these blows in national territory doubled in relation to 2020, reaching 2020,2 billions of cases, with the large number of companies that have been appearing in the news as victims of these crimes showing this fact to the public.

Recently, in early October, CVC and Submarino Viagens suffered a virtual kidnapping scam (ransomware) that made the sales services of the two companies unavailable. Just this week, CVC, in a statement to the market, announced that it was starting to recover some functionality.

In August, Lojas Renner also suffered a ransomware attack. The scam left the retailer’s website, e-commerce application and systems unavailable for a few days. After the restoration, the company claims that no data, whether from employees or customers, was compromised.

And in June, Grupo Fleury was also the victim of a ransomware attack, which made it impossible to carry out tests in the company’s laboratories for a few days.

Source: Your Money