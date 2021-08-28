Bajrang Punia on Sushil Kumar: Sushil Kumar still India’s best wrestler says Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist

New Delhi

Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday said he still considers jailed wrestler Sushil Kumar as the country’s best in wrestling as he ended his 56-year wait for a medal at the Summer Games for recognition. Battling had given new life to this sport.

Bajrang was speaking at a felicitation program organized by the Delhi Metro Security Unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here. He said during the motivation session of the ceremony, ‘I don’t think of a better wrestler in India than Sushil Kumar, he brought wrestling to life by winning an Olympic medal in 2008 and that medal came after 56 years’

Bajrang was also asked to comment on the recent murder case involving Sushil. He said on this that he was only giving opinion about his playing career. Sushil had won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics (2008) and four years later improved his performance to a silver medal in London.

Sushil has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital. The police have also filed a charge sheet against him.

When the wrestler was asked by a security guard what can be done to improve India’s chances in global sporting events, he said, “It all starts with the parents.” They have to encourage their children. He is the first mentor and coach. If they do not encourage their children to play sports then it (better performance in sports and winning medals) cannot be done.