airtags-are-helping-people-recover-stolen-cars-in-the-us;-see-how

The Apple AirTag is one of the coolest accessories right now. These are small devices that help you locate objects through a connection to your iPhone or other Apple devices. The curious thing about this product is that some people are using it in their cars and, sometimes, going through unusual situations, such as the recovery of vehicles after robberies and thefts.

That’s what happened to a boy named Scotty, who lives in Chicago, one of the cities with the most car theft cases in the United States. Owner of a Subaru Forester 88, he was stolen after accidentally leaving his car keys inside. What he didn’t expect was that his AirTags would help him regain his crush, in an episode he categorizes as “ridiculous.” car recovery experience thanks to the Apple AirTag. He had left four units in the glove compartment of his Subaru and, since he knew of the trackers, he started monitoring them through his iPhone. Soon after, he started to receive notifications and the approximate location of the car.