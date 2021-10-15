AirTags are helping people recover stolen cars in the US; see how
The Apple AirTag is one of the coolest accessories right now. These are small devices that help you locate objects through a connection to your iPhone or other Apple devices. The curious thing about this product is that some people are using it in their cars and, sometimes, going through unusual situations, such as the recovery of vehicles after robberies and thefts.
- Apple finally announces the AirTag tracker; know all the details
- What is the difference between AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag+?
- What are they and how to use AirTags
That’s what happened to a boy named Scotty, who lives in Chicago, one of the cities with the most car theft cases in the United States. Owner of a Subaru Forester 88, he was stolen after accidentally leaving his car keys inside. What he didn’t expect was that his AirTags would help him regain his crush, in an episode he categorizes as “ridiculous.” car recovery experience thanks to the Apple AirTag. He had left four units in the glove compartment of his Subaru and, since he knew of the trackers, he started monitoring them through his iPhone. Soon after, he started to receive notifications and the approximate location of the car.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 2010 To retrieve it, of course, Scott called the police, who arrived to the indicated location and approached the criminal, who was wanted for other crimes such as cell phone theft and drug trafficking. Even with vehicular insurance, the use of AirTags does not have any kind of legislative provision and, therefore, it ended up having this purpose discovered by chance – and in the worst way, by the way. The funny thing is that, before the authorities arrived, the boy filmed his own car being driven by the thief (video above). The AirTags use a unique radio frequency that only the devices in the Apple paired with them can detect. According to Scott, this episode served to show that, once and for all, these products can help anyone find things much bigger than headphones or notebooks. Would this work in Brazil? To see. Source: 9to5Mac Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2010 2010 2010
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
2010
To retrieve it, of course, Scott called the police, who arrived to the indicated location and approached the criminal, who was wanted for other crimes such as cell phone theft and drug trafficking. Even with vehicular insurance, the use of AirTags does not have any kind of legislative provision and, therefore, it ended up having this purpose discovered by chance – and in the worst way, by the way. The funny thing is that, before the authorities arrived, the boy filmed his own car being driven by the thief (video above).
The AirTags use a unique radio frequency that only the devices in the Apple paired with them can detect. According to Scott, this episode served to show that, once and for all, these products can help anyone find things much bigger than headphones or notebooks.
Would this work in Brazil? To see.
Source: 9to5Mac
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2010 2010
2010