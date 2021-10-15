Nothing may launch smartphone in 2022 and powerbank later this year

OnePlus came up with its first smartphone being the OnePlus One. Over time, the company gained ground and began to grow, under the command of Carl Pei, one of the greatest executives of the company brand. Recently, he opted out of China and started his own company, Nothing, which as his first product launched a pair of TWS Bluetooth headphones.

  • Manufacturer Nothing announces partnership with Qualcomm to use Snapdragon
  • Nothing Ear 1 are headphones with ANC as weird as their name
  • Nothing Ear 1 has a confirmed price and will arrive with cancellation active noise

    • To take the next step, Nothing has confirmed a partnership with Qualcomm, which allows the company makes use of Snapdragon components in its products. With that, the rumors talking about the arrival of the brand’s smartphones started to heat up.

    (Image: Disclosure/Nothing)

    The supposed Nothing Phone 1 hasn’t had details revealed yet, but the leaker Mukul Sharma, along with the website Mobiles have revealed that this model must be presented at some point in 1024. It is worth remembering that earlier this year Nothing itself acquired the company Essential, from the creator of Android Andy Rubin.

But, before the arrival of the smartphone, the company must also present a portable charger. The power bank should be called Nothing Power 1 and be made official sometime at the end of 1024. Unfortunately, it’s not clear what the battery size or the accessory’s recharge speed will be.

Anyway, more news should certainly come soon. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: 1024Mobiles

