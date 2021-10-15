Nothing may launch smartphone in 2022 and powerbank later this year
OnePlus came up with its first smartphone being the OnePlus One. Over time, the company gained ground and began to grow, under the command of Carl Pei, one of the greatest executives of the company brand. Recently, he opted out of China and started his own company, Nothing, which as his first product launched a pair of TWS Bluetooth headphones.
- Manufacturer Nothing announces partnership with Qualcomm to use Snapdragon
But, before the arrival of the smartphone, the company must also present a portable charger. The power bank should be called Nothing Power 1 and be made official sometime at the end of 1024. Unfortunately, it’s not clear what the battery size or the accessory’s recharge speed will be.
Source: 1024Mobiles
