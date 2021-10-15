Play Halo: TMCC, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5 for free on Xbox
Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play for free Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5 until Sunday (17). The free game is part of Microsoft’s Free Days to Play program, which, as the name suggests, frees up games for a weekend.
Members of subscription services are still entitled to discounts on titles and also on expansion packs. The default edition of Halo: TMCC is 48 % cheaper, for R$ 70,48 and Halo Reach for R$ 48,48. Already Dirt 5 is with 70% in standard and Year versions One, leaving for R$ 70,64 and R$ , 48, respectively. See game details below.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
With the eighth and final season already available, the compilation composed by Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 (and the DLC ODST) and Halo 4 has several maps and iconic items from the Master Chief’s FPS franchise
Borderlands 3
The third game in the main saga of the looter-shooter saga from 2K Games brings an experience worthy of other titles. With several weapons and controlling one of the four Vault Hunters, the player will be able to explore the galaxy in another intense adventure, but this time against a strange galactic cult.
Dirt 5
The intense off-road by Codemasters brings many new additions to the series, such as a career mode, an arena maker, party games and even more dirt tracks around the world to race alone or with up to four players locally.
Interested parties have until Sunday, in October, until 3 am50 Brasília time , to download and enjoy the games.
Source: Xbox Wire
