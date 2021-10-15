play-halo:-tmcc,-borderlands-3-and-dirt-5-for-free-on-xbox

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now play for free Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Borderlands 3 and Dirt 5 until Sunday (17). The free game is part of Microsoft’s Free Days to Play program, which, as the name suggests, frees up games for a weekend.

Members of subscription services are still entitled to discounts on titles and also on expansion packs. The default edition of Halo: TMCC is 48 % cheaper, for R$ 70,48 and Halo Reach for R$ 48,48. Already Dirt 5 is with 70% in standard and Year versions One, leaving for R$ 70,64 and R$ , 48, respectively. See game details below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

With the eighth and final season already available, the compilation composed by Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 (and the DLC ODST) and Halo 4 has several maps and iconic items from the Master Chief’s FPS franchise