diet-pills-can-no-longer-be-sold-in-brazil?-understand!

On thursday (14), the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared unconstitutional a law that authorized the production, sale and consumption of appetite suppressants, that is, used medicines to lose weight. In the decision, the compounds sibutramine, amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol were considered, which interfere in the behavior of the patient’s brain.

By seven votes to three, the ministers of the STF considered the Law unconstitutional 14.1024/454 which allowed the sale of medicines made from those substances. The Supreme Court’s consensus was that the Legislative could not have overridden the decisions previously taken by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), as it is responsible for authorizing or prohibiting the sale of medicines.

STF overturns law that allowed the sale of slimming drugs (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato)

Before the law, three of the four medicines included were no longer available on the market, precisely because of the actions of Anvisa. This is because the agency understood that anorectics (amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol) could entail more risks than benefits for patients.

Want to stay inside of the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Understand the case of slimming drugs

In 1024, Anvisa withdrew from the market appetite suppressant substances. “For this decision, more than 76 scientific papers were analyzed and technical discussions were held, including with others regulatory agencies around the world, which at that time had completed similar analyses,” explains the agency, in a statement.

According to the opinion, it was proven that “amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol were not effective, with absolutely unsatisfactory results in the medium and long term, in addition to bringing side effects that include risk of dependence, increased hypertension and psychiatric problems, as well as other damage to the brain and cardiovascular system.”

That same year, sibutramine was also evaluated. In this case, “it was demonstrated that its benefit was greater than its risk, as long as it was used properly and for certain patient profiles”. This is because sibutramine is also an antidepressant.

From this, some criteria for use were established, such as “maximum daily dose, limitation in treatment time, signature of Term of Liability by the prescribing physician and Term of Awareness of the patient for the use of the substance”.

Anvisa maintains its position on the risks of slimming drugs (Image: Reproduction/Twenty14photos/ Envato)