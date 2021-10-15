Diet pills can no longer be sold in Brazil? Understand!
On thursday (14), the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared unconstitutional a law that authorized the production, sale and consumption of appetite suppressants, that is, used medicines to lose weight. In the decision, the compounds sibutramine, amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol were considered, which interfere in the behavior of the patient’s brain.
- However, in , the Legislative passed a law on the use of the four drugs and, in this way, reversed the technical understanding and analysis made by Anvisa. At the time, the agency argued that the health risks were greater than the supposed benefits of the medications.
Today, what does Anvisa think about medications?
For Anvisa, “the decision it is an acknowledgment of its technical and legal competence on the assessment of the risk-benefit ratio of medicines used in Brazil”.
In fact, the agency maintains the position that ” the risks of using the three drugs [anfepramona, femproporex e mazindol] significantly outweigh their benefits. In this way, it must be forwarded to resume the prohibition on the use and sale of these substances in the country”. The exception is sibutramine, authorized in restricted cases.
“Until At the moment, there are no new data or studies that indicate a favorable situation for the use of these products. Since its prohibition by Anvisa, in 2011, no laboratory has presented clinical studies that indicate any favorable relationship in use of amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol”, completed the agency.
After all, which drugs are approved to treat obesity?
- If amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol are not indicated by Anvisa, it is worth asking if there are, in fact, drugs recommended for the treatment of obesity in Brazil — something that is quite different from a drug to “lose weight.” According to a survey by G1, four drugs are approved for use. They are: sibutramine, orlistat , lorcasserine hydrochloride and liraglutide.
It is worth noting that they are all medicines and, therefore, their use is associated with treatment and medical monitoring. pose serious risks to the health and, in extreme cases, to the patient’s life.
- Source: STF, Anvisa and G1
