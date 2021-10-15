The iOS 13 arrived loaded with news and, with the update, some apps received a real store shower. One of the big names on that list is FaceTime (iOS), the company’s video calling platform. With the update, Facetime can be used on the computer and — amazingly — on Android devices.

Although scaling is a facilitator for users, there is an important limitation. Devices outside the Apple ecosystem can only access FaceTime through the latest versions of Google Chrome (Android l iOS l Desktop) and Microsoft Edge (Android l iOS l Desktop).

A This change also accompanies another novelty, this time more positive: if it was previously necessary to call guests individually, it is now possible to generate a shareable link. In fact, it is precisely this link that allows you to access the meeting from an Android cell phone or a PC.

How to generate a shareable link on FaceTime Step 1: Access the FaceTime app and on the home screen, click in "Create Link". Create a new meeting (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: then select the "Copy" command and send the link to your friends. Copy the link or send it through the suggested apps (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3: when other users join the call, it will be necessary to approve the participation tion of each of them. To do so, click on the notification at the top of the screen.

Access the list of requests to approve the entry of participants (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

To reject or approve requests, use the “X” buttons ” or “✓”, respectively. Below them, you can add more people, share the meeting link again, and mute new requests to join.

To approve, click on the green button (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

How to use FaceTime in your browser