How to use FaceTime in your browser
The iOS 13 arrived loaded with news and, with the update, some apps received a real store shower. One of the big names on that list is FaceTime (iOS), the company’s video calling platform. With the update, Facetime can be used on the computer and — amazingly — on Android devices.
- How to access FaceTime on Android
- Changing FaceTime Caller ID on iPhone
- Changing FaceTime Caller ID on Mac
Although scaling is a facilitator for users, there is an important limitation. Devices outside the Apple ecosystem can only access FaceTime through the latest versions of Google Chrome (Android l iOS l Desktop) and Microsoft Edge (Android l iOS l Desktop).
A This change also accompanies another novelty, this time more positive: if it was previously necessary to call guests individually, it is now possible to generate a shareable link. In fact, it is precisely this link that allows you to access the meeting from an Android cell phone or a PC.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1:
Access the FaceTime app and on the home screen, click in “Create Link”. Create a new meeting (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2:
then select the “Copy” command and send the link to your friends. Step 3:
How to generate a shareable link on FaceTime
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 1:
Access the FaceTime app and on the home screen, click in “Create Link”.
Create a new meeting (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 2:
then select the “Copy” command and send the link to your friends.
then select the “Copy” command and send the link to your friends.
Step 3:when other users join the call, it will be necessary to approve the participation tion of each of them. To do so, click on the notification at the top of the screen.
Access the list of requests to approve the entry of participants (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 4:
To reject or approve requests, use the “X” buttons ” or “✓”, respectively. Below them, you can add more people, share the meeting link again, and mute new requests to join.
To approve, click on the green button (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
How to use FaceTime in your browser
Step 1:
To use FaceTime in your browser, access the call via the link. Then enter your name in the field provided and click “Continue”. From the computer, enter the meeting link (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 2:
in the lower left corner of the screen, enable or disable the microphone and the camera. With everything properly adjusted, tap the “Enter” button. Configure the microphone and the camera before entering (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3:
Now, wait for the host to approve your entry. Wait for host approval (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot )
Step 4:
When you finally access the call, select the three-dot button to view more options.
To use FaceTime in your browser, access the call via the link. Then enter your name in the field provided and click “Continue”.
From the computer, enter the meeting link (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 2:
in the lower left corner of the screen, enable or disable the microphone and the camera. With everything properly adjusted, tap the “Enter” button.
Configure the microphone and the camera before entering (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 3:
Now, wait for the host to approve your entry.
Wait for host approval (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot )
Step 4:
When you finally access the call, select the three-dot button to view more options.
Step 5:
On the next screen, you will see the amount of p participants, as well as a button to share the access link. Below, it is still possible to configure the microphone and the camera.
On the next screen, you will see the amount of p participants, as well as a button to share the access link. Below, it is still possible to configure the microphone and the camera.
Set up the call or invite more members (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Ready! Now you know how to use FaceTime in your browser.
Source: Apple
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.