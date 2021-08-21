coronavirus cases in olympic: coronavirus cases just before paralympics opening ceremony

Tokyo

The Organizing Committee of the Paralympic Games on Saturday confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in the athletes’ village. Two days are left for the opening ceremony and the organizing committee has said that a total of 15 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

So far no athlete has been reported positive, as the two cases that have been reported from inside the village are related to the staff. However, a large number of participants have reached Tokyo and some are still in quarantine.

Five ‘sports-related persons’ are involved in the 15 cases confirmed on Saturday. It includes representatives from the International Paralympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, the National Olympic Committee and the International Federation. The remaining 10 cases have come from contractors and their employees for the Paralympic Games. Those who tested positive have been isolated.

Since August 12, there have been 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in connection with the Paralympic Games. The Paralympic Games will begin on 24 August and continue till 5 September. A total of 167 cases were reported from more than 63,000 tests conducted since July 1 at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which ended on August 8.