new-videos-from-the-last-of-us-series-show-joel-and-ellie-in-action

Finally we have the first images of Joel and Ellie in the adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO — although not in the way we expected. While new photos or the trailer don’t arrive, behind-the-scenes footage shows a little bit of how the characterization of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is turning out. And the footage taken during the recording of the series makes it clear that everything is really very faithful to what we know about the games.

The Last of Us │ First official Joel and Ellie image is jaw-dropping

The Last of Us | Backstage photo shows Pedro Pascal looking like Joel

The Last of Us │ New images from the series impress for their fidelity to the game

The videos were released by The Last of Us Updates profile, which compiles information and leaks from HBO series, and show a little of that behind the scenes. Even though the entire scene was recorded from a distance, it is possible to see Joel and Ellie alongside Tess (Anna Torv) exploring this abandoned Boston in a way that is very similar to what is presented in games.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with to Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!

What draws attention in these videos in particular is the performance of the group, especially in the duo Pascal and Ramsey. The girl really embodies Ellie’s curious spirit, so much so that she arrives in the destroyed city ahead of the group wanting to observe everything around her, while Joel comes a little further back, armed and suspicious of everything. This is exactly the dynamic that we have in the characters’ journey in video games and that The Last of Us managed to translate very well in these few seconds recorded clandestinely.