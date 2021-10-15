leak-shows-android-apps-running-on-windows-11

However, Microsoft seems to make progress with the tool in internal testing. In a recent leak published by Chinese users of the system, screenshots of the resource working with the WeChat app, extremely popular in the Asian country, were released.

Apps for Android are available from the Taskbar, just like any other program (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

The leaker reinforces that MS tries the Android Subsystem for Windows (a branch of WSL), and that the current state of the tool is already functional. The suspicion that testing had started dates back to September, when the compatibility engine appeared as an app in the Microsoft Store.

Focus on multitasking

According to the captures, several applications can be opened simultaneously, which favors user productivity. It is not clear how the programs will be navigated, but the “Back”, “Home” and “Recent” buttons, typical of Google’s mobile system, do not appear in the images.