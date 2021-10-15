Leak shows Android apps running on Windows 11

One of the most awaited new features for Windows is native support for Android apps. Compatibility was announced in June, in the operating system’s first official appearance, but its absence throughout the testing period suggested its absence from the premiere — which was confirmed at the final release on October 5th.

    • However, Microsoft seems to make progress with the tool in internal testing. In a recent leak published by Chinese users of the system, screenshots of the resource working with the WeChat app, extremely popular in the Asian country, were released.

    Apps for Android are available from the Taskbar, just like any other program (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

    The leaker reinforces that MS tries the Android Subsystem for Windows (a branch of WSL), and that the current state of the tool is already functional. The suspicion that testing had started dates back to September, when the compatibility engine appeared as an app in the Microsoft Store.

    Focus on multitasking

    According to the captures, several applications can be opened simultaneously, which favors user productivity. It is not clear how the programs will be navigated, but the “Back”, “Home” and “Recent” buttons, typical of Google’s mobile system, do not appear in the images.

Windows could be adjusted at the user’s discretion, but there must be limitations (Image: Reproduction/Windows Latest)

Also apparently, Android apps on Windows will have options very similar to traditional software: each application appears with an individual icon in the Taskbar and can be pinned to it for quick access.

Microsoft still has no forecast for the release of Android app support in the new system, but testers may be closer to finally trying the new thing. The Amazon AppStore, one of the top sources for these apps, has already been listed in the Microsoft Store.

The inclusion of the apps in the native store suggests that the Windows owner at least tests the feature on controlled scenarios. However, it shouldn’t be long before front-line testers (those in the Dev channel) are covered by the new feature — so it’s good to keep an eye out for upcoming updates.

Source: Windows Latest

