positivo-may-launch-new-smart-electronic-lock-with-app-control

Positivo may soon launch its first model of electronic lock. The brand — which already has a broad portfolio of connected home products, such as light bulbs, switches, remote controls, security cameras and smart sockets — should debut in the segment, and has already started to ask its customers for their opinion about the possible features present. on the device.

In a survey sent to users of the Positivo Casa Inteligente application, which serves to control the products of the brand, the company says it will soon make a pre-release of the lock and asks some questions about what features and technologies fans expect from the device.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For now, Positivo has not informed what functions the lock will have, but, among the questions asked in the survey, the company highlights utilities such as locking and unlocking through an application on the cell phone or with fingerprint data, as well as identification through a presence sensor to lock or unlock the door. The questionnaire also reveals that the lock can be controlled by voice commands and integration with other security items in a connected home, which indicates that it may also have support for digital assistants, like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, for example. Price and availability

Brand already has a wide catalog of connected home products (Image: Wagner Wakka/Canaltech)

Unfortunately, the brand has not confirmed how much it will charge for the lock, but the survey also asks what price range the user would accept to pay in one device with certain functions available, such as control by biometrics or application or even with a presence sensor or numeric keypad. In the question, the brand highlights values ​​between R$ 899 and R$1.660.

Anyway, Positivo Casa Inteligente promised a discount of % for users who answered the questionnaire in the app and the coupon will be sent to the registered email as soon as the company opens the pre-sale for the electronic lock. So far there is no exact release date for the device.