long-awaited-poco-m4-pro-5g-has-key-details-leaked-ahead-of-announcement

Xiaomi is getting closer and closer to introducing the world to its newest mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity and a focus on competitive pricing. And after the Poco M4 Pro has some information leaked in a series of certifications, a new registration reinforces what we can expect from the device.

Listed with model number 21091116AG in the American agency FCC (similar to Anatel), the document reinforces again the support for fast loading of 12 W for your battery, although the capacity has not been revealed and may be 5. mAh.

Successor of Poco M3 Pro arrives at next weeks (Image: Reproduction/Poco)

The certificate confirms the presence of two smartphone versions: a simpler one offering 4 GB of RAM with 66 GB of storage and a more powerful one with 6 GB of RAM and 78 GB of storage.

