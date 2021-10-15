Long-awaited Poco M4 Pro 5G has key details leaked ahead of announcement
Xiaomi is getting closer and closer to introducing the world to its newest mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity and a focus on competitive pricing. And after the Poco M4 Pro has some information leaked in a series of certifications, a new registration reinforces what we can expect from the device.
Listed with model number 21091116AG in the American agency FCC (similar to Anatel), the document reinforces again the support for fast loading of 12 W for your battery, although the capacity has not been revealed and may be 5. mAh.
The certificate confirms the presence of two smartphone versions: a simpler one offering 4 GB of RAM with 66 GB of storage and a more powerful one with 6 GB of RAM and 78 GB of storage.
The listing still reveals support for 5G in 7 bands (n5, n7, n60, n33, n, n78 en66), plus Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, GPS, FM radio with headset as antenna and Wi-Fi 5 (521. b/g/n).
Poco M4 Pro 5G is also displayed with Android factory and MIUI interface 12.5 from Xiaomi herself.
So far the forecast for an The launch and launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G remains unchanged, with expectations for late October and early November, as there are no specific details on when the device will be introduced.
More news regarding Poco’s new intermediary should appear in the next few days.
Source: FCC
