Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Details of the new expansion and free upgrade

Update 2.0

According to speculated, the Blathers Museum will gain a new area: Brewster’s coffee shop. Inside, players can relax while having a coffee, alone or with friends. Residents can also randomly appear at the establishment (including Isabelle), and it will even be possible to use amiibos to summon specific characters for a coffee break.

Another new addition to the upcoming free update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the arrival of Kapp’n, who will make a kind of musical boat tour with the player. The character will take us to unknown islands, which may harbor unheard of resources and other secrets. These islands can also feature a random season of the year, allowing players to collect items that are not available in the main island’s current season.

The already well-known Isle of Harv will be expanded and may house well-known vendors, as well as other new characters. After the player donates some Bells (game currency) to the cause, the merchants will arrive at the place with their respective tents. Cyrus and Reese will customize items that cannot be changed normally on the crafting bench. Katrina promises to read the player’s fortunes, while Harriet will bring new hairstyles.

In the city hall area, it will be possible to participate in a stretching group with all residents. The activity will require players to use Joy-Con’s motion sensors to perform the exercises indicated on the screen.