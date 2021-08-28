Doctor Strange 2 will have a fight between Wanda and someone from the Fox universe, but who?

Doctor Strange 2 will have a fight between Wanda and someone from the Fox universe, but who?

Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse should bring a big action scene starring the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) with none other than a character from the Fox universe. At least that’s what Daniel Richtman, one of Hollywood’s biggest informants, claims. As a result, fans began to speculate who would be this equal opponent of Wanda and who would make his debut in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe (MCU).

First of all, it’s important to point out that Richtman is an old acquaintance of the public, having been responsible for several of the recent leaks related to Marvel, including details about Spider-Man: No Return Home. He was one of the first to talk about the presence of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) alongside Peter Parker (Tom Holland), as well as the return of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), facts that were confirmed with the recent trailer.

In Doctor Strange 2 Wanda will fight someone from the Fox-Verse (I am not allowed to reveal who it is) but could top this fight https://t.co/fbZt8Iq3LM

— Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) August 25, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

On his social networks, he shared a scene from Avengers: Infinite War in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) fights the Ultimate Mage and said that, in Doctor Strange 2, the Scarlet Witch will have an even more impactful fight and that her opponent will come directly from the Fox universe. He didn’t say what character this is, but it was enough to make the entire internet go wild with the possibilities.

Top bets

The main name pointed out by the enthusiasts was that of Jean Grey, member of the X-Men and one of the few heroines able to stand up to Wanda. The mutant has the Phoenix entity, which raises her power to cosmic levels, which would allow her to be able to go head-to-head with the Scarlet Sorceress and her newly acquired magical abilities.

Along the same lines, there were those who assumed that the name suggested by Richtman was Magneto himself, who is Wanda’s father in the comics. The hypothesis is based on the emotional burden that this type of encounter would cause — even more so because Venger’s motivations must also be linked to the family, since she probably goes after her children, as WandaVision’s post-credit scene suggested. On the other hand, the potential offered by horn control in a fight scene diminishes the chances of this happening.

Jean Gray is one of the few characters with a power level capable of facing Wanda (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

The Marvel insider didn’t comment further on the matter even to avoid handing over who his source is inside the studio, but other profiles that also follow leaks pointed out that it’s neither. Which raised more theories about who it might be.

One of the points questioned by some fans is whether it would make sense to introduce a concept as broad as mutants in this way into the MCU. Although Jean Grey, Magneto and the X-Men themselves are well known to the general public and don’t need a classic origin story, it is still doubtful whether Marvel Studios will want to present the new incarnations of these characters in this way. Another question is how the arrival of superior Homo through the multiverse would spread Gene X around the world, something that doesn’t seem to fit right.

On the other hand, Fox’s Universe isn’t all that wide, which seems to limit the possibilities. Deadpool makes that list, but it’s very unlikely that a character as anarchic as he will appear at such a tense moment as the Madness Multiverse is promising — not to mention Wanda’s magic would be able to quickly silence the mercenary.

Magic is a character not that well known, but it would render a good action scene and it would make perfect sense to appear (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

A more plausible bet would be Magic, the sister of Colossus. She even appeared in Young Mutants, but it wouldn’t be too hard to ignore the movie and present her as someone completely revamped within the MCU and even detached from the mutants image, as Marvel has done before with Scarlet Witch and Mercury. By the way, Wanda’s dead brother is another gamble, even as a way for the studio to apologize for the joke made in WandaVision.

Was it the introduction of the Quartet?

But if we go back to the idea that the mysterious character is someone capable of delivering an action scene capable of rivaling Thanos in Infinite War, Fox’s name could very well be the villain Galactus or even the Silver Surfer.

Although their rights have already gone back to Marvel, they can still be considered part of the Fox universe, as they haven’t made their MCU debut yet. And, in this case, it would make much more sense with the narrative that seems to be being constructed, with the World Devourer breaking the barriers of the multiverse and arriving to end the Earth we know.

The World Devourer would fit perfectly as a threat to the multiverse (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

However, Galactus is such an iconic comic book character that it’s hard to imagine Kevin Feige will want to use him so immediately and in a movie that already seems to have so many characters. Also, it is worth remembering that the villain of this Phase 4 was already established with the appearance of Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki.

On the other hand, this same logic can be applied to the Fantastic Four. We already know that Marvel is planning a family movie soon, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the perfect stage to introduce the characters as well-established heroes and justify why they’ve never appeared on MCU before — a concern that it was already demonstrated in the last trailer of Eternos, for example.

Multiverse of Madness could be the gateway to the fantastic family on the MCU (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

Thus, they would come from another reality and come to coexist in our world with the Avengers, which would pave the way for their long future. Also, in terms of action, putting Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing and Human Torch to take a beating would yield an incredible scene.

Either way, this might be the next big secret that Marvel will keep under lock and key. Taking into account that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in March 2022, it is possible that more rumors about the identity of this mysterious character will start to appear. Until then, place your bets.

Source: Daniel Richtman (Twitter)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.