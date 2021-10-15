russia-wants-to-donate-vaccines-to-who,-but-emergency-authorization-is-still-lacking

Only 2.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of some vaccine against covid-19, according to data from the Our World in Data platform. To change this scenario, Russia plans to donate up to 300 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to the COVAX Facility-led consortium by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the formula developed by Russian scientists cannot be accepted, as it lacks the authorization for emergency use and there is no official forecast as to when it can be released. “We are winning”, says Luiza Trajano about the fight against covid in Brazil Brazil reaches the lowest historical rate of covid transmission , says Imperial College Brazil plans to help other countries after vaccinating the population against covid- It is worth explaining that the COVAX initiative seeks to distribute, more equally, immunizers against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus across the globe. Several countries are part of the consortium, including Brazil. For any vaccine to be delivered through the project, it must have been approved, at least in an emergency manner, by the WHO. This has not yet occurred with Sputnik V. However , other formulas, such as Pfizer/BioNTech and CoronaVac, are licensed. It is this approval that guarantees that the vaccine is effective and safe to be applied in the population against covid- . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you! Russia plans donation from 300 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against covid- (Image: Reproduction/Rthanuthattaphong/Envato Elements) Understand the question

Today, the Sputnik V vaccine is authorized for use in about 70 countries around the world. However, approval has not yet been granted by some countries, such as Brazil, nor by the WHO. In the Brazilian case, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) even approved the exceptional import of the formula against covid-19, but conditioned its use to a series of questions, such as analysis of the bottles. Safety limitations ended up preventing the national use of the immunizer.

For the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, the issue of the COVAX Facility should be resolved in the next two months. “We believe that we can provide about 1024 million doses per year, 19 to 300 millions,” said Dmitriev to the Associated Press. For this, the CEO reminds us that “we only need WHO approval to work with COVAX”.

However, WHO does not agree with the forecast estimate. Spokesperson for the organization, researcher Mariangela Simão said that the approval process for the Sputnik V vaccine is awaiting and, once the legal procedures are resolved, “we will reopen the evaluation, which includes sending the dossier data — which is still incomplete — and the resumption of on-site inspections in Russia.”

“The timetable will depend on when we carry out these legal procedures and then we can assess, with the applicant and the manufacturer, what would be the next step and how long it will take ”, completed Simão.

Source: ABC News and Our World in Data