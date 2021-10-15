translucent-3d-printed-concrete-promises-to-revolutionize-civil-construction

Researchers at the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), in Spain, have developed a new type of translucent concrete that allows 3D printed designs to be incorporated into its interior, using a transparent resin for the creation of customized facades.

One of the advantages of the material dubbed HTRANS is that it can be used successfully in low-cost civil construction projects, as on the outside walls of a building, on paved street signs or to replace expensive light panels with high levels of visual pollution.

“Any design we can imagine can be printed in 3D and incorporated into the process construction of the facade. With HTRANS we can create structures including innovative images, such as the logo of a company, the face of a person or the skyline of a city”, explains engineering professor José Ramón Albiol, co-author of the project.

Technically, translucent cement already exists, but its manufacturing process is manual and time-consuming, which ends up directly impacting the final cost of the product, making its application unfeasible on an industrial scale because it is too expensive and increases considerably the execution time of the work in general. "This is where we have one of the main advantages of HTRANS with the inclusion of the 3D printed transparent resin pieces inside the concrete. Thanks to this, we can automate production and significantly reduce manufacturing time, with a savings in the final cost of the product of about 74%", adds computer engineering professor Miguel Sánchez, co-author of the study. In addition, these 3D-printed parts are reinforced with different thicknesses, ensuring resistance larger in the entire structure. With this, it is possible to improve the quality and definition of three-dimensional images on a facade without harming the overall rigidity of the entire architectural project.

HTRANS can also incorporate permanent or intermittent lighting elements inside, using low-emission LED lamps powered by batteries charged through a external power supply or wireless charging devices.