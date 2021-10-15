Real-Life Round 6: Series Games Really Happened in Abu Dhabi
The popularity of Round 6 is already reaching real life, at least in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE. The success of the series, which has just become the most-watched original Netflix production in the world, has led the Korean Culture Center in town to bring the game’s competitions to reality, but without all that killing, of course.
The event took place in two sessions last Tuesday (12), with teams of people who competed the challenges of the series, such as the sweet game Dalgona, of the marbles and everyone else we’ve ever met. It was not clear, however, what the prize was worth, if it even existed, but it would hardly be the billion dollar amount for the series.
During the games, the teams wore T-shirts with the colors green and white, while the organizers wore pink jumpsuits, all clothes similar to the uniforms seen in the series.
Netflix has not yet confirmed if Round 6
- will win a second season, but the creator of the series has already shared his wishes for a possible sequel, covering the story of characters who had little screen time in the first episodes.
Source: ScreenRant
