what-is-it-and-how-to-use-the-facilly-app

Facily (Android | iOS) is a social commerce platform that allows you to make group purchases for market products, produce, pet shops and electronics. When making a group purchase, it is possible to pay cheaper for the items and arrange receipt at the pickup points registered on the platform.

4 best apps for beverage delivery

How to shop in the grocery store using apps

How to shop market using Uber Eats

The creation of groups is free, and the access link can be quickly shared via WhatsApp or other messaging apps. Through the app, it is also possible to receive “Gold Coins” during orders, use them to receive discounts and participate in prize draws. Want to know more about the app? See how it works and how to create your group to share purchases!

Facily: how it works Facily connects customers and merchants on the same platform for group shopping. In this way, it is able to make products available at wholesale price, with reduced value compared to other platforms. There is no specific network of suppliers: owners of establishments across the country can sell products on the platform after registering. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

After selecting your desired items, it is necessary to proceed to the creation of the group. Register an address, choose the closest pickup location and finally select a payment method. Then your shopping group will be created and you can share the login link with others. With the arrival of new people to purchase, the lowest value is guaranteed.

There are two modes for collective purchases in the app: “Buy Together” and “Super Grupo”. In the first option, it is necessary to create groups with two to three people and a period of up to 2 days to close the order. In the second case, groups can be created with two people and the order approval takes up to hours. If you cannot gather the minimum number of participants within the deadlines, the purchase is canceled.

Facily: payment methods

Your in-app purchases can be paid by Pix, bank transfer, transfer, deposit or credit card registered on the platform. Facily also offers discount coupons, daily deals and virtual currencies purchased using the app.

Facily: how to create a group and place an order

Step 1: Download the app and create an account on the platform.

Register with Facily (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) Step 2 : Then enter your address to locate nearby pickup points. Insert an address in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) Step 3: navigate the app’s home screen to find products. You can use the search bar or the category filter icons. Each item displays the price for individual or group purchases. Start choosing your products (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: when adding a product to the cart, tap “Create Super Group” to start the procedure.

Create a group to buy with the reduced price (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 5:

on the next screen, choose a pickup point, mark the payment method and enter the requested personal data. Tap “Book Order” to proceed.