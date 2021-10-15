Nintendo Switch Online with additional package costs up to R$ 421

2
nintendo-switch-online-with-additional-package-costs-up-to-r$-421

This Friday (15), Nintendo announced the values ​​of Nintendo Switch Online with the Add-on Pack (the Expansion Pack), which will give access to Nintendo games 40 and Sega Genesis, as well as the recently announced expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

    The current subscription price for Nintendo Switch Online has two different formats: the individual subscription, which costs R$ 00 per month, R$ 25 for three months or R $ 99 to 00 months; and the annual family subscription, which costs R$ 262 and can be split between up to eight Nintendo accounts.

    Those who choose to subscribe to the Switch Online Add-on Package will have two plan options: individual and annual subscription 12 months, for R$ 175,64; or the family and annual subscription for R$ 262,99 (also with the limit of up to eight accounts).

      • In addition to all the benefits of the regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription (NES games, SNES, access to multiplayer modes, cloud saves), the Add-on Pack will include classic Nintendo games 64 and Sega Genesis, as well as the new DLC from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, called Happy Home Paradise — it can only be used by players who have an active Add-on Pack subscription , or if they buy the DLC separately, it will cost US$ 24,100 (the actual price has not yet been revealed).

    Although the values ​​are already shown on the Nintendo website , players cannot sign up for the new plan yet. However, Nintendo has released a date: the Switch Online Add-on Pack will arrive on 24 October.

