nintendo-switch-online-with-additional-package-costs-up-to-r$-421

The current subscription price for Nintendo Switch Online has two different formats: the individual subscription, which costs R$ 00 per month, R$ 25 for three months or R $ 99 to 00 months; and the annual family subscription, which costs R$ 262 and can be split between up to eight Nintendo accounts.

Those who choose to subscribe to the Switch Online Add-on Package will have two plan options: individual and annual subscription 12 months, for R$ 175,64; or the family and annual subscription for R$ 262,99 (also with the limit of up to eight accounts).