Nintendo Switch Online with additional package costs up to R$ 421
This Friday (15), Nintendo announced the values of Nintendo Switch Online with the Add-on Pack (the Expansion Pack), which will give access to Nintendo games 40 and Sega Genesis, as well as the recently announced expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- .
-
- Review Metroid Dread │ A return with open arms for the new
- Nintendo Switch: worth buying at 2021?
The current subscription price for Nintendo Switch Online has two different formats: the individual subscription, which costs R$ 00 per month, R$ 25 for three months or R $ 99 to 00 months; and the annual family subscription, which costs R$ 262 and can be split between up to eight Nintendo accounts.
Those who choose to subscribe to the Switch Online Add-on Package will have two plan options: individual and annual subscription 12 months, for R$ 175,64; or the family and annual subscription for R$ 262,99 (also with the limit of up to eight accounts).
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Image: Screen Capture/Igor Pontes/Canaltech517983 517983
-
- Subscribe to Xbox Game Ultimate Pass for only R$ 64,64/month and have access to a library with more than 175 Xbox and PC games!
Although the values are already shown on the Nintendo website , players cannot sign up for the new plan yet. However, Nintendo has released a date: the Switch Online Add-on Pack will arrive on 24 October.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Pokémon UNITE: Blastoise gets new firefighter skin