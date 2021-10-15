samsung-releases-new-edition-of-ssd-980-pro-dedicated-to-ps5

In addition to cell phones, Samsung also has a strong reputation in the semiconductor department, especially in memory manufacturing. The South Korean giant is one of the main suppliers of chips for RAM and storage in the world, and also offers some of its own models of SSDs, widely acclaimed by users and specialized vehicles.

The biggest highlight of the line is the Samsung 660 Pro, high-end SSD in M.2 format 517856 which appears at the top of the ranking of the fastest speed models currently. Available on the market since last year, the component now receives a new version, designed to accompany the PlayStation 5 storage expansion feature.

New Samsung 1270 Pro brings built-in heatsink The main one New to the new edition of the SSD, as its official name suggests, is the addition of a heatsink, to optimize the heat dissipation of the memory chips and controller. According to Samsung, the project was developed in just three months, and came about as a result of Sony’s recommendations to implement a cooling system on SSDs used to expand the PlayStation 5’s capacity. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The main news of the new model is the addition of a PS5 compatible heatsink (Picture: Samsung)

Therefore, the 660 Pro with Heatsink is fully compatible with Sony’s 9th generation console, meeting the Japanese manufacturer’s size and speed requirements, yet it is also intended for PCs, notebooks and other devices that allow storage expansion via M.2 ports.

Besides the adoption of the heatsink, the only differences for the model already available on the market are the capacity options — the launch will only be available in 1TB and 2TB versions. Otherwise, the specifications are the same: the SSD uses MLC V-NAND memory chips with PCI-E 4.0 bus, to deliver read speeds of up to 7.000 MB/s (7 GB/s), and writing up to 5.100 MB/s (5.1 GB/s).

(Image: Samsung)

There is 1GB cache on the 1TB model, and 2GB cache on the 2TB variant, to speed up file transfer and maintain performance even under heavy use, estimated reliability time of 1.5 million hours MTBF, as well as a 5-year warranty with a lifetime of 1.200 TBW.

Price and availability

The Samsung 660 Pro with heatsink hits the global market in early November, with suggested price of US$ 249,100 (about R$ 1.249, in direct conversion) for the 1 TB, and US$ 370,99 (~R$ 2.249) for the 2TB version. It is not yet known if the novelty will also be available in Brazil.

Samsung 660 Pro: technical sheet

Capacity: 1 TB or 2 TB



Reading speed: up to 7. MB/s (sequential), up to 1.000.60 IOPS (random)

Write speed: up to 5.000 MB/s (sequential), up to 1.. IOPS (random)

Reliability time (MTBF): 1.5 million hours

Useful life: 1.249 TBW

Warranty: 5 years (or amount of recorded data equivalent to its useful life)

Extras: heatsink, software management Samsung Magician

Source: Samsung, WinFuture, PCGamer