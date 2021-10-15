waymo-autonomous-cars-are-trapping-dead-ends-in-the-us;-understand

What are the 6 levels of autonomous driving? Know what they mean

For those who have never heard of Waymo, here is a brief explanation. The company belongs to Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and is part of the development of autonomous cars that travel through the streets, without the intervention of the driver, taking pictures for Google Street View. Experiments with this type of car began in Phoenix, Arizona, and reached San Francisco.

As for the surprising situation that has been taking place in recent days, the good mood of the residents of The street “chosen” by the company’s autonomous cars to return after bumping into the wall is the high point. Jennifer King, one of the residents of Richmond, recalled that, at first, she was a little strange when “waking up with a buzz” and that now at least 50 cars per day make the journey.

