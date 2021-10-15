Waymo Autonomous Cars Are Trapping Dead-ends in the US; understand
Residents of a quiet, dead-end street in the Richmond district of San Francisco are living with an unusual problem almost daily: a traffic jam of autonomous cars from the
- It is possible to hack and take control of an autonomous car?
- What are the 6 levels of autonomous driving? Know what they mean
- Video shows XPeng P5 driving alone in traffic; watch
For those who have never heard of Waymo, here is a brief explanation. The company belongs to Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and is part of the development of autonomous cars that travel through the streets, without the intervention of the driver, taking pictures for Google Street View. Experiments with this type of car began in Phoenix, Arizona, and reached San Francisco.
As for the surprising situation that has been taking place in recent days, the good mood of the residents of The street “chosen” by the company’s autonomous cars to return after bumping into the wall is the high point. Jennifer King, one of the residents of Richmond, recalled that, at first, she was a little strange when “waking up with a buzz” and that now at least 50 cars per day make the journey.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Andrea Lewin, another resident of the region, said she doesn’t understand why this is happening and considered the situation “peculiar”. “There are fleets of autonomous cars running around the neighborhood, and this has been going on for six or eight weeks,” he revealed.
The official explanation
In In contact with the Gizmodo newsroom, a Waymo spokesperson admitted the unexpected problem, but mitigated the fact and said that the cars are just “following the rules”.
“We continually adjust to San Francisco’s dynamic traffic rules. In this case, cars traveling to Northern California on th Avenue must make a U-turn due to the presence of Slow Streets signage on the Lake. Therefore, the Waymo driver was obeying the same traffic rules that any car must follow.”
517784
Watch below the video that went viral showing the traffic jam of Waymo autonomous cars.
Source: Gizmodo, CBS
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.