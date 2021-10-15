canadian-company-uses-drone-to-transport-lung-between-hospitals

In early September, a study relied on the use of drones to bring a defibrillator to needy people as quickly as possible, surpassing the arrival time of an ambulance. On the last day 25, a team of engineers from the Canadian company Unither Bioélectronique found a new use for drones: transporting destined organs to transplants. The first successful flight took a lung from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, and demonstrated efficacy, safety, and speed.

The drone flight from Toronto Western Hospital took only six minutes, but it also had months of planning and preparation. Engineers had to develop a lightweight shipping container capable of withstanding vibrations and sudden changes in elevation and air pressure, among other possible environmental hazards. The team trained with dummy packages, performed drop tests and equipped the carbon fiber container with an emergency parachute and GPS system.

(Image: Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash)

Drones have transported transplant organs before, including kidneys, corneas and pancreas, but the lungs posed an additional challenge . It turns out that about 25% of the donated lungs cannot be used due to problems related to insufficient oxygenation, and like any other transplanted organ, time is of the essence. In other words, the faster this organ can be delivered to the patient, the better.

With the first delivery well- Now successful, Unither Bioélectronique’s idea is to expand the range of its drones and build units capable of flying 80 km to 320 km to distribute lungs, hearts and kidneys across North America.

To see the drone in action, watch the video from CBC News (The National), below.

Source: Gizmodo