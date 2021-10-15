new-images-reveal-change-in-screen-aspect-ratio-of-galaxy-s22-and-s22-plus

New images released by the profile @UniverseIce on Twitter show how the screen will be of two of the new Samsung S line devices: the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The photos show some differences from the previous generation, especially in the aspect of display aspect ratio.

According to previously presented rumors, the new cell phones will have wider screens, with an aspect of , 5:9, against 19:9 of the S series models21 — in addition, the corners are expected to be more rounded than cell phones launched in January this year. Other information released by leakers indicates that the panels will follow with a flat aspect, leaving the curved sides as an exclusive feature of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Still, according to photos posted by @UniverseIce, the edges will be thin, with symmetrical thickness between the sides, top and bottom.

