New images reveal change in screen aspect ratio of Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

New images released by the profile @UniverseIce on Twitter show how the screen will be of two of the new Samsung S line devices: the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The photos show some differences from the previous generation, especially in the aspect of display aspect ratio.

According to previously presented rumors, the new cell phones will have wider screens, with an aspect of , 5:9, against 19:9 of the S series models21 — in addition, the corners are expected to be more rounded than cell phones launched in January this year. Other information released by leakers indicates that the panels will follow with a flat aspect, leaving the curved sides as an exclusive feature of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Still, according to photos posted by @UniverseIce, the edges will be thin, with symmetrical thickness between the sides, top and bottom.

Line S21 should receive several build updates, with changes to the dimensions of screen. The Galaxy S21 should go from 6.2 to 6,06 inches, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will decrease from 6.7 to 6.5 inches. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will maintain 6.8 inches, but will have a very different structure, with a more square look and specific compartment for the S pen Pen.

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should have a rear panel very similar to the previous generation, but the front will not need a curved screen and will have symmetrical edges (Image: Twitter/@OnLeaks)

The biggest visual changes should be in the most expensive device in the line, since the S20 and S22 Plus will have a similar design on the rear panel, with the camera module positioned vertically and glued to the upper left corner. Despite this, the set of lenses should be renewed, with the implementation of a periscopic camera with 3x optical zoom for all cell phones in the line, instead of being exclusive to the S22 Ultra.

An official date for the Galaxy S line presentation event has not yet been released22, but it is likely that the new smartphones will be shown at the beginning of 2022, about a year after the launch of the S20.

Source: Twitter/@UniverseIce

