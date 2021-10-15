netflix-releases-this-week-(10/15/2021)

As usual,

Canaltech arrives with that list with six nominations unmissable for you to enjoy your subscription in the best way possible and pay special attention to some productions in the midst of so many releases of the week.

Starting do with the series, although it has not been so well received by the specialized critics, there is the second season of Outra Vida , popularly called by the original name, Another Life . The production centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who is focused on the search for alien intelligence. She leads a team on a quest to explore the genesis of an artifact of the species, but as Niko and his young team investigate, they face unimaginable danger in what could very well be a one-way mission.

