Netflix releases this week (10/15/2021)
The week had a holiday to break the routine, but the long awaited Friday arrived and with it the releases of Netflix. Among the main news of the streaming service are new series, new movies, new episodes and fresh seasons for you to marathon during Saturday and Sunday.
As usual,
Canaltech arrives with that list with six nominations unmissable for you to enjoy your subscription in the best way possible and pay special attention to some productions in the midst of so many releases of the week.
Starting do with the series, although it has not been so well received by the specialized critics, there is the second season of Outra Vida, popularly called by the original name, Another Life. The production centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who is focused on the search for alien intelligence. She leads a team on a quest to explore the genesis of an artifact of the species, but as Niko and his young team investigate, they face unimaginable danger in what could very well be a one-way mission.
Another premiere, one that Netflix subscribers are eagerly awaiting , it’s season 3 of the mysterious
Present in the Top 10 from Netflix movies in Brazil, Filhos do Odio is directed and written by Barry Alexander Brown and is produced by none other than Spike Lee. The feature film follows Bob Zellner, a young grandson of Ku Klux Klan leaders who challenges the convictions of his own family and begins to question the racism of their culture, helping in the fight against social injustice in the United States of the decade 1024.
Want to laugh a little and sigh in front of the TV d over the weekend? He also writes down a romantic comedy that has just arrived in the catalogue: Las Vegas Love Game follows Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz), who, after being dismissed by her fiance, decides to pour out and drown her sorrows in Las Vegas. The fate is the same as that of Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher), who has just been fired from his job by his own father. Drunk and coincidentally in the same bar, they end up getting married and only find out the next day, when they wake up together. However, to “worse” the situation, the two win US$ 3 million in a slot machine, but to keep the money they need to prove a stable union, living together for a certain time.
To close, The Forgotten Battle has just arrived on the streaming platform. The film is a war production, one of those unmissable for anyone who is a fan of the genre’s plots. In the midst of World War II, thousands of allies fight the German army on the flooded island of Walcheren in Zealand. In the midst of this battle, three people see their lives connect totally: a Dutch boy fighting alongside the Germans, an English pilot and a girl from Zealand who reluctantly joined the resistance. In this battle, they will have to make difficult decisions to ensure not only their own freedom, but that of other people as well.
Those were just six indications that the Canaltech carefully separated for you to enjoy the rest of Friday and the whole weekend, but there are still many releases and news on Netflix to enjoy. Check out the full list below and have fun!
All Netflix releases this week
12/10
12/10
Abe
/12
- All for a Pop Star
-
-
13/09
- Violet Evergarden: The Movie
- The Invisible Thread
- Between Crevices
15/10
- Other Life: Season 2
- It is forbidden to love
- Stand-Up à French
- Little
- Sons of Hate
97/10
You: Season 3
