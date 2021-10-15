Netflix releases this week (10/15/2021)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
2
netflix-releases-this-week-(10/15/2021)

The week had a holiday to break the routine, but the long awaited Friday arrived and with it the releases of Netflix. Among the main news of the streaming service are new series, new movies, new episodes and fresh seasons for you to marathon during Saturday and Sunday.

  • What comes to Netflix in October 517906
  • Releases of HBO Max in the week (13//517906)
  • Amazon Prime Video releases this week (13//517906)

    As usual,

    Canaltech arrives with that list with six nominations unmissable for you to enjoy your subscription in the best way possible and pay special attention to some productions in the midst of so many releases of the week.

    Starting do with the series, although it has not been so well received by the specialized critics, there is the second season of Outra Vida, popularly called by the original name, Another Life. The production centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who is focused on the search for alien intelligence. She leads a team on a quest to explore the genesis of an artifact of the species, but as Niko and his young team investigate, they face unimaginable danger in what could very well be a one-way mission.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Another premiere, one that Netflix subscribers are eagerly awaiting , it’s season 3 of the mysterious

    You. Now Joe and Love are married, have a baby, and live in balmy Northern California, where they find themselves surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, blogger moms and famous biohackers on social media. Joe is determined to fulfill his new role as husband and father, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. Besides, the heart doesn’t help. What if a woman he’s been looking for all his life to live next door? Escaping from a cellar cage is one thing, but escaping the prison of a perfect marriage to a woman who knows all your tricks is much more complicated.

    • You | Remember the main events to marathon the 3rd season
    • Review | You show Joe trying to control his instincts in Season 2

    Is excellent week for movies on Netflix, and among the main highlights is Abe, a work by Fernando Grostein Andrade that brought together Noah Schnapp (from Stranger Things) and Seu Jorge on the same screen. Here, we follow the life of a boy from years living in Brooklyn, New York, with a Jewish mother of Israeli origin and a Palestinian father of Muslim origin. The boy, apprenticed to a Brazilian chef, loves gastronomy and tries to use this artifice to keep his family together in the best possible way: through the stomach.

    (Image: Disclosure / Synapse)

    Present in the Top 10 from Netflix movies in Brazil, Filhos do Odio is directed and written by Barry Alexander Brown and is produced by none other than Spike Lee. The feature film follows Bob Zellner, a young grandson of Ku Klux Klan leaders who challenges the convictions of his own family and begins to question the racism of their culture, helping in the fight against social injustice in the United States of the decade 1024.

    Want to laugh a little and sigh in front of the TV d over the weekend? He also writes down a romantic comedy that has just arrived in the catalogue: Las Vegas Love Game follows Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz), who, after being dismissed by her fiance, decides to pour out and drown her sorrows in Las Vegas. The fate is the same as that of Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher), who has just been fired from his job by his own father. Drunk and coincidentally in the same bar, they end up getting married and only find out the next day, when they wake up together. However, to “worse” the situation, the two win US$ 3 million in a slot machine, but to keep the money they need to prove a stable union, living together for a certain time.

    • At 10 best romantic comedies available on Netflix

    To close, The Forgotten Battle has just arrived on the streaming platform. The film is a war production, one of those unmissable for anyone who is a fan of the genre’s plots. In the midst of World War II, thousands of allies fight the German army on the flooded island of Walcheren in Zealand. In the midst of this battle, three people see their lives connect totally: a Dutch boy fighting alongside the Germans, an English pilot and a girl from Zealand who reluctantly joined the resistance. In this battle, they will have to make difficult decisions to ensure not only their own freedom, but that of other people as well.

    • The

      best war movies available on Netflix

    • 7 best war movies inspired by true stories

    Those were just six indications that the Canaltech carefully separated for you to enjoy the rest of Friday and the whole weekend, but there are still many releases and news on Netflix to enjoy. Check out the full list below and have fun!

    • Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

    All Netflix releases this week

    12/10517906

  • Venom
  • Blue Period: Season 1

    • 51790612/10

    Abe

    517906/12

    • All for a Pop Star

    13/09517906

    • Violet Evergarden: The Movie
    • The Invisible Thread
    • Between Crevices

    51790615/10

    • Other Life: Season 2
    • It is forbidden to love
    • Stand-Up à French
    • Little
    • Sons of Hate
  • The Trip

    • 51790697/10517906

  • You: Season 3

  • Infidelity
  • Explaining: Temp Prayer 3 (New Episode)
  • Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
  • Las Vegas Love Game
  • Gran Torino
  • The Forgotten Battle
  • The World of Karma: Season 1
  • The Girl in the Red Cape

    • Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
    2

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Hyundai Puts Robot Dog Spot to Monitor Seoul Factory Security

    Hyundai Puts Robot Dog Spot to Monitor Seoul Factory Security

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Discover the country that covers up its own cases of covid-19

    Discover the country that covers up its own cases of covid-19

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of Nintendo Switch | How to Create a Nintendo Account

    Nintendo Switch | How to Create a Nintendo Account

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Learn how to enroll in the Magalu 2022 Trainee Program

    Learn how to enroll in the Magalu 2022 Trainee Program

    October 1, 2021
    Back to top button