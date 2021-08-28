Azerbaijani soldiers evacuated from Afghanistan in Baku

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 28, 2021
2

Evacuations from the capital Kabul continue after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The Azerbaijani peacekeepers, whose evacuation from Afghanistan began on August 26, were first brought from Kabul to Ankara and then to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The plane carrying 120 soldiers landed at Gala Military Airport in Baku. While the soldiers were welcomed with an official ceremony at the airport, officials of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, families and relatives of the soldiers attended the meeting.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the Azerbaijani peacekeeping force, consisting of 120 people working at Kabul International Airport, was evacuated from Afghanistan at around 01.00 last night and brought to Ankara.

On the other hand, the Azerbaijani peacekeepers, while serving in Afghanistan since 2002, provided the security of Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan together with the Turkish Armed Forces.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 28, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Mexican navy military helicopter crashes

Mexican navy military helicopter crashes

August 26, 2021
Photo of the hundred men’s final: paul stirling, ross whiteley shine as brave beat birmingham southern phoenix by 32 runs, clinch the hundred men’s final: paul stirling and vitley win ‘the hundred’ title

the hundred men’s final: paul stirling, ross whiteley shine as brave beat birmingham southern phoenix by 32 runs, clinch the hundred men’s final: paul stirling and vitley win ‘the hundred’ title

August 22, 2021
Photo of 12-year-old boy earns more than R$ 2 million selling cartoons as NFT

12-year-old boy earns more than R$ 2 million selling cartoons as NFT

August 27, 2021
Photo of Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

August 22, 2021
Back to top button