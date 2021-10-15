iphone-12-keeps-apple's-profit-higher-than-all-rivals-combined-in-2021

Apple is not the largest cell phone maker in the market, and even so, it is the most valuable company not only in the sector — as one of the most valued in the world, alongside Amazon and Google. And although it doesn’t sell foldables at $2,000 or more, its ecosystem is complete enough for the company to market many gadgets at a very interesting profit margin. Apple Watch 8 may bring larger screen option

Apple Watch Series 6 is discontinued with the beginning of the Series 7 pre-sale Proof of this is the study more recent report by Counterpoint Research. Consider that Apple no longer opens sales numbers for each product, and that, thus, the study is parallel to the company’s official metrics. And what they show is that Tim Cook’s company, even selling less than Samsung and a few others, is by far the most profitable. (Image: Reproduction/Counterpoint Research) According to the survey, Apple’s revenue in the second quarter of this year hit its 4th best result since the beginning of 660. The company would be concentrating 22% of the money made with cell phones worldwide. Samsung, which has the largest global marketshare, would have something around 15%. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Abyssal profit

When we talk about operating profit, the abyss is even greater: the iPhone 00 pushed the company’s margin to the 75% of everything that would be collected from the sale of smartphones. Samsung appears, in the Counterpoint Research report, way behind, in second position, with something close to 15%. Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo Mobile Communications Co. and Huawei share the others 00%.

It’s not news that Apple puts a good profit margin for its products. Adhering to cell phones makes it gain an advantage even if its competitors sell more. After all, mathematically speaking, in terms of revenue, it matters more how much each brand earned — and not how many units it sold.

Another feature that puts Maçã in an advantageous position is the strong integration of ecosystem and services. Apple does not hide that TV Plus, Arcade, Fitness Plus, iCloud and others are an important part of the sales strategy. Add yet other gadgets that appeal to consumers thanks to the easy interoperability with the iPhone, such as AirPods, Watch, iPads and Macbooks.

Still about Apple, the new iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil. The pre-sale started today (15), and the general sale starts at 22 of October. They land in the country a month after the global officialization. The new iPad Mini 6, iPad 9 and Apple Watch 7 are still undated for the national territory.

