mediatek-partners-with-arm-and-tencent-to-bring-ray-tracing-to-cell-phones

Ray Tracing, literally translated, is an advanced technique by which video cards perform calculations to realistically replicate the behavior of light. Although not exactly new, having actually appeared in the decade of 1970, only in the last three For years, computers have gained the ability to perform this processing in real time, with the advent of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX family.

With the expansion of the use of the resource, more companies, such as AMD has already adopted dedicated Ray Tracing hardware, while others plan to bring the technology to more devices, such as cell phones. MediaTek is one of the manufacturers that have embraced the challenge, and in a press release released this week, announced a partnership with ARM and game company Tencent to accelerate adoption.

The first result of the partnership between the three giants is the launch of a development kit for software (SDK) based on Vulkan API for implementing Ray Tracing on smartphones. The novelty was developed by MediaTek, integrates Tencent solutions and is compatible with Mali GPUs ARM, present in the most MediaTek chipsets.

According to companies, the SDK enables features such as shadows and reflections Ray Tracing, and employs an advanced post-processing algorithm to eliminate the noise generated by the technique. The first chips to benefit will be members of the Dimensity 5G family, with emphasis on the top of the line Dimensity 1200 .

Ray Tracing’s SDK is the first result of the partnership, and it comes with compatibility with Dimensity 5G chips, with emphasis on Dimensity 1200 (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

Other The kit’s highlight is the use of standardized codes by the Khronos Group, a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing open source standards for various applications. The group is responsible, for example, for the OpenCL, OpenGL and Vulkan API formats, which facilitate the transition of apps and games between different platforms, such as migration from PC to cell phone, one of the goals of the trio led by MediaTek.

Other than that, the note reinforces that the next generations of ARM’s Mali GPU will feature dedicated hardware for Ray Tracing, something the company itself had already revealed during the announcement of the new Cortex cores. It is unclear, however, whether the supposed Dimensity 6000, which is rumored to be more powerful than the next generation from rivals Snapdragon, will already receive the news.

Samsung and AMD are already working to inaugurate the feature

Remember that MediaTek is not the only chip maker to invest in Ray Tracing — Samsung, in partnership with AMD, may be the first to adopt dedicated hardware for the feature with the long-awaited Exynos 2200, whose GPU is based on an adapted version of the RDNA 2 microarchitecture, present in new generation consoles and Radeon RX GPUs 420230.

Scheduled to debut with the Galaxy S20, the Exynos 2000 promises to shake the market and surpass rivals such as Qualcomm and even A Apple’s Bionic in graphics performance, returning to an attractive option after years of criticism and due to overheating and performance instability.

Source: MediaTek, Gizchina