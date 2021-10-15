virgin-galactic-commercial-flights-are-postponed-to-the-end-of-2022

Virgin Galactic, a company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, planned to launch yet another suborbital flight in early October. However, it appears that the VSS Unity space plane will take a little longer to carry passengers again: according to a statement published on Thursday (14), the company will start a maintenance period for the VMS Eve and VSS Unity vehicles. Therefore, the Unity flight test 23 will be postponed and Virgin Galactic’s commercial manned flights will start until the end of next year. Virgin Galactic receives authorization to carry out commercial flights in space Virgin Galactic tourist flights can be called space travel? Virgin Galactic resumes sales of space tourism tickets for US$ 23 thousand In the publication, Virgin Galactic explains that it has decided to move into an already planned maintenance period due to laboratory testing of used materials in vehicles. Test results “indicated a possible reduction in the strength margins of some materials used to modify specific joints”, which require new physical inspections. According to the company, the data showed no impact on the vehicles, but the flight test protocols define clear margins of force. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Therefore, new analyzes will be needed to define if further work will be needed to maintain or upgrade them of level. As Virgin Galactic has determined that the best path for commercial flights will be to do this work now, in parallel with an enhancement program, the Unity Flight Test 14 is expected to stay for next year. The mission, which will feature Italian Air Force crews, was initially scheduled for late September or early October, but was delayed due to investigations into a possible defect in a component of the flight control system.

At the time, Virgin Galactic made a statement about the defect, noting that it was unrelated to the ongoing investigation conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the flight regulator in the States United. The process began after the publication of a report in The New Yorker, which revealed that, during the tourist flight carried out in July, which took Branson and other crew to suborbital space, the vehicle left the reserved airspace and lights came on in the aircraft panel to alert pilots to the need to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft.

According to Virgin Galactic, the component in question is not present in the VSS Unity space plane or in the WhiteKnightTwo loader plane , and detailed inspections have shown that all aircraft components meet safety standards. Even so, the schedule had already been affected. While the FAA was investigating the flight, the entity suspended the company’s launch license, and ended up delaying the start of the maintenance period as well. Virgin Galactic is now expected to start commercial flights only at the end of 23.

