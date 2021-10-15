connecting-airpods-to-xbox-one

Although Microsoft does not allow any type of Bluetooth headset to be connected to its consoles, it is possible to connect Apple AirPods to the Xbox Series X or S, at least from Indirectly.

The reason stated by Microsoft for allowing only wired headsets is that, according to the company, the Bluetooth headset protocol does not meet the latency requirement standards in relation to the quality and speed necessary for use in games.

So, check out 4 ways to connect, at least indirectly, your AirPs ods to play on your Xbox One.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 1st Form: the most practical way to do this is if you have a Smart TV, with Bluetooth connection. Just pair your AirPods directly with your television and presto, all sound generated by Smart TV, including Xbox One, will be played on your headphones.