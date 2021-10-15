Connecting AirPods to Xbox One
Although Microsoft does not allow any type of Bluetooth headset to be connected to its consoles, it is possible to connect Apple AirPods to the Xbox Series X or S, at least from Indirectly.
- How to Connect AirPods on iPhone and Mac
- How to set up your new Xbox One
- How to use AirPods on another iPhone or iPad
The reason stated by Microsoft for allowing only wired headsets is that, according to the company, the Bluetooth headset protocol does not meet the latency requirement standards in relation to the quality and speed necessary for use in games.
- How to connect AirPods to Android
- How to connect AirPods to Android Windows PC 10
- How to connect AirPods to Apple TV
So, check out 4 ways to connect, at least indirectly, your AirPs ods to play on your Xbox One.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
2nd Way:
Another way would be to mirror your Xbox Series X or S games to your iPhone screen — it works for the iPad too — and connect your AirPods to your device.
2nd Way:
Another way would be to mirror your Xbox Series X or S games to your iPhone screen — it works for the iPad too — and connect your AirPods to your device.
3rd Way:
As a more complex — but still viable — way, you can purchase a Bluetooth connection adapter accessory, commonly used in cars that do not have the resource. Connect it to the P2 port of your Xbox One controller, pair your AirPods with the adapter and you’re done, your headset will be connected to the console — indirectly, true, but still connected. 4th Way:
Finally, as an alternative that doesn’t necessarily involve your console, you can use the newly launched Xbox Cloud Gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, by downloading the Xbox app to your iPhone and connecting the AirPods to your device. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 515847 515847 515847 515847
As a more complex — but still viable — way, you can purchase a Bluetooth connection adapter accessory, commonly used in cars that do not have the resource. Connect it to the P2 port of your Xbox One controller, pair your AirPods with the adapter and you’re done, your headset will be connected to the console — indirectly, true, but still connected.
4th Way:
Finally, as an alternative that doesn’t necessarily involve your console, you can use the newly launched Xbox Cloud Gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, by downloading the Xbox app to your iPhone and connecting the AirPods to your device. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 515847 515847 515847 515847
Finally, as an alternative that doesn’t necessarily involve your console, you can use the newly launched Xbox Cloud Gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, by downloading the Xbox app to your iPhone and connecting the AirPods to your device.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
515847 515847 515847 515847