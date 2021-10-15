Connecting AirPods to Xbox One

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
0
connecting-airpods-to-xbox-one

Although Microsoft does not allow any type of Bluetooth headset to be connected to its consoles, it is possible to connect Apple AirPods to the Xbox Series X or S, at least from Indirectly.

  • How to Connect AirPods on iPhone and Mac
  • How to set up your new Xbox One
  • How to use AirPods on another iPhone or iPad

The reason stated by Microsoft for allowing only wired headsets is that, according to the company, the Bluetooth headset protocol does not meet the latency requirement standards in relation to the quality and speed necessary for use in games.

  • How to connect AirPods to Android
  • How to connect AirPods to Android Windows PC 10
  • How to connect AirPods to Apple TV

So, check out 4 ways to connect, at least indirectly, your AirPs ods to play on your Xbox One.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

1st Form:

the most practical way to do this is if you have a Smart TV, with Bluetooth connection. Just pair your AirPods directly with your television and presto, all sound generated by Smart TV, including Xbox One, will be played on your headphones.

Connecting AirPods directly to your Smart TV is a good way to use them with your Xbox. Photo: Erik Mclean (Unsplash)

2nd Way:

Another way would be to mirror your Xbox Series X or S games to your iPhone screen — it works for the iPad too — and connect your AirPods to your device.

Connecting AirPods to your iPhone or iPad and mirroring your device’s screen can also solve. Photo: Jaz King (Unsplash)

3rd Way:

As a more complex — but still viable — way, you can purchase a Bluetooth connection adapter accessory, commonly used in cars that do not have the resource. Connect it to the P2 port of your Xbox One controller, pair your AirPods with the adapter and you’re done, your headset will be connected to the console — indirectly, true, but still connected.

4th Way:

Finally, as an alternative that doesn’t necessarily involve your console, you can use the newly launched Xbox Cloud Gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, by downloading the Xbox app to your iPhone and connecting the AirPods to your device.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

515847 515847 515847 515847

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Huawei FreeBuds 4i arrives in Brazil in black with 20% discount

Huawei FreeBuds 4i arrives in Brazil in black with 20% discount

October 1, 2021
Photo of How to invite friends and earn discounts on food apps

How to invite friends and earn discounts on food apps

October 14, 2021
Photo of Travel and leisure sectors are targeted by cybercriminals in Brazil

Travel and leisure sectors are targeted by cybercriminals in Brazil

October 7, 2021
Photo of How to edit a slow motion video on iPhone

How to edit a slow motion video on iPhone

October 4, 2021
Back to top button