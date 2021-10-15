spider-man-3-│-tom-holland-believes-film-will-be-the-end-of-the-franchise

For Holland, a Spider-Man’s eventual return would have to be accompanied by a change in the tone of the stories to build something different from what has been presented so far: “Whether this will happen or not, I don’t know. But we are definitely treating No Return Home as an end.” Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! This isn’t the first time Spider-Man’s cast treats the new feature as the conclusion of the trilogy and leaves suspended the possibility of a return. In July, actress Zendaya, who plays MJ in this version of the character, had already hinted that the entire cast was working with the idea of ​​closing a trilogy and that no one thought of continuing this story. For this reason, still at EW, Tom Holland said he felt very emotional when he realized that everything was coming to an end, especially in the last days of shooting when he was shooting a scene with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon , who lives his friend Ned. Peter Parker’s interpreter tells that, at the end of the scene, the trio was very moved by the farewell tone. According to the actor, the trio getting very emotional with the farewell tone (Image: Disclosure/Sony Pictures)

“We’ve been making these movies for five years and we have an amazing relationship, always being together”, recalled the actor. “So, in this scene, we didn’t know if it would be the last time we would all be together. It was exciting, but also very exciting for being a new chapter in our careers.”

What Does this mean for the Spider’s future?

This farewell tone adopted by Tom Holland leaves everything open in regarding the future of Spider-Man. While it may all be just a bluff like so many others we’ve heard in Hollywood, the truth is that the actor is known precisely for talking too much, and the outspoken tone of his speech sounds too sincere to be just a marketing stunt.

So, we can believe that the character’s future is really open from now on. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that Holland will abandon the hero’s uniform after No Return Home. He talks about the solo films and working together with Zendaya and Batalon, which doesn’t stop us from seeing the character continue showing up in Marvel movies, as he has done a few times. Only it really leaves MJ and Ned out.

End of trilogy does not necessarily mean a goodbye from the hero on the MCU (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures)

At the same time, all the popularity Wall Climber has and gained with Holland on paper is hardly going to be dismissed by Sony, which still struggles to have its own shared universe. The post-credit scene from Venom: Time of Carnage shows how much she is interested in exploring this character, which makes it look like a Man- Spider 4 is just a matter of time.

The big issue with this is that, as the actor points out, this should represent a change of tone mainly by the removal from Marvel Studios