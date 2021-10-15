Spider-Man 3 │ Tom Holland believes film will be the end of the franchise
Despite all the anticipation around Spider-Man: No Back Home by the audience, the cast of the new adventure from Amigão da Vizinhança has seen the film as the end of a franchise. That’s because even they don’t know if there will be a continuation of this story and, if so, they believe it will be very different from what we’ve seen so far.
- Spider-Man: No Return Home | Unpublished footage shows hero in action with MJ
- Spider-Man 3 | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more
- Spider-Man 3 should be based on one of the worst hero stories in comics
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
of the process. With control fully returning to Sony, the change in tone and approach that Holland suggests is almost inevitable, even more so if the idea is to integrate their stories with those of the symbiote and the one to come Morbius. Will we see Parker sacrifice himself to close the multiverse and get stuck in another reality?
In the end, what really matters is that everything is still open and undefined. If things go as the current Peter Parker said, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see what both Sony and Disney are going to do about this shared custody of the hero. And that should only happen after the debut of Spider-Man: No Return Home , on December.
Source: Entertainment Weekly
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 494679
494682