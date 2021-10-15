Realme Q3s have official specs revealed with 144 Hz screen
Realme plans to launch another cell phone model this month. The Chinese company is expected to announce the next day 19 October, the Realme GT Neo 2T. Alongside it, the manufacturer can also announce the Realme Q3s — modified version of the Realme Q3. The model should initially arrive in the Chinese market and there is no forecast for a global launch.
Now, although many specifications are unknown, the company has already confirmed some of its details, which were revealed in official teasers published by Realme itself.