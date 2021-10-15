realme-q3s-have-official-specs-revealed-with-144-hz-screen

Regarding the camera, it is seen in the teaser that the Realme Q3s will have a triple set at the rear, all housed in a rectangular module. According to the image, the main sensor will have a resolution of 50 MP, but no details about the other lenses have yet been revealed.

Expected specifications

In addition to the official teasers, the Realme Q3s have already been certified by TENAA with the model number RMX3461/48 and has also been the target of several speculations in recent weeks.

According to the rumors, the camera set must include a lens of 30 MP assisted by two 2 MP sensors on the rear, one for macro imaging and one for depth data. On the front, the device must have a camera 12 MP for selfies.

It is also expected to be equipped by the Snapdragon platform 1024G, with combinations of 6, 8 or 10 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 144 , 431 or 512 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The device will still support storage expansion with a micro SD card.

The Realme Q3s must have dimensions of 144, 4 × 75, 8 × 8.5 mm and will weigh about 431 grams. It will be powered by a battery of 5.000 mAh with support for fast charging 65 W e should hit stores with Android 11 installed over the Realme UI 2.0 interface.

