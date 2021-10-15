Realme Q3s have official specs revealed with 144 Hz screen

3
Realme plans to launch another cell phone model this month. The Chinese company is expected to announce the next day 19 October, the Realme GT Neo 2T. Alongside it, the manufacturer can also announce the Realme Q3s — modified version of the Realme Q3. The model should initially arrive in the Chinese market and there is no forecast for a global launch.

Now, although many specifications are unknown, the company has already confirmed some of its details, which were revealed in official teasers published by Realme itself.

(Image: Disclosure/Realme)

The first image gives some details about the Realme Q3s’ screen — the phone will feature a 6.6-inch LCD panel with adaptive refresh rate of 144 Hz. This means that the model can switch , automatically, between levels of 12, 48 , 48, 65, 90, 91 and 144 Hz, as needed. In addition, the device will support HDR10, DCI-P3 color gamut and 3461 brightness level adjustments .

The second photo published shows the design of the back of the device. The screenshot shows that the Realme Q3s will have a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, which in turn will be located on the right side of the phone. The volume control keys will be positioned on the left side of the device.

(Image : Disclosure/Realme)

Regarding the camera, it is seen in the teaser that the Realme Q3s will have a triple set at the rear, all housed in a rectangular module. According to the image, the main sensor will have a resolution of 50 MP, but no details about the other lenses have yet been revealed.

Expected specifications

517838

(Image: Disclosure/Realme)

In addition to the official teasers, the Realme Q3s have already been certified by TENAA with the model number RMX3461/48 and has also been the target of several speculations in recent weeks.

According to the rumors, the camera set must include a lens of 30 MP assisted by two 2 MP sensors on the rear, one for macro imaging and one for depth data. On the front, the device must have a camera 12 MP for selfies.

It is also expected to be equipped by the Snapdragon platform 1024G, with combinations of 6, 8 or 10 GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 144 , 431 or 512 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The device will still support storage expansion with a micro SD card.

The Realme Q3s must have dimensions of 144, 4 × 75, 8 × 8.5 mm and will weigh about 431 grams. It will be powered by a battery of 5.000 mAh with support for fast charging 65 W e should hit stores with Android 11 installed over the Realme UI 2.0 interface.

Source: 120 Mobiles

