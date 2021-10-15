CT News on Podcast – Nvidia Launches Mobile PC Gaming Service and More!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
0
ct-news-on-podcast-–-nvidia-launches-mobile-pc-gaming-service-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: : 44 | October 120

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Hyundai wants to solve semiconductor crisis “inside the house”; Understand

  • Apple Watch 8 may bring larger screen option
  • GeForce Now: all about the arrival of service to Brazil
  • Canadian gets a hell of a scare after meteorite crosses his bedroom ceiling
  • Oppo folding cell phone specifications are hollow, with large screen 120 Hz

    • On today’s CT News: arrival of another game streaming service in Brazil, folding from Oppo, Apple Watch 8 with bigger screen and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and hosted by Wagner Wakka. The program featured reports by Lucas Arraz, Vinicius Moschen, Paulo Amaral, Eduardo Moncken and Wylliam Torres. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    120

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
    0
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of CT News — Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil, YouTube Podcast Aggregator and more!

    CT News — Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil, YouTube Podcast Aggregator and more!

    October 8, 2021
    Photo of 30 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (12)

    30 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (12)

    October 12, 2021
    Photo of Former captain Mike Atherton: England cricket team can bounce back against India; says mike atherton: England got the support of former captain

    Former captain Mike Atherton: England cricket team can bounce back against India; says mike atherton: England got the support of former captain

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Brazilian inventions that changed the world

    Brazilian inventions that changed the world

    September 14, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button