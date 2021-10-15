CT News on Podcast – Nvidia Launches Mobile PC Gaming Service and More!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: : 44 | October 120 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Hyundai wants to solve semiconductor crisis "inside the house"; Understand Apple Watch 8 may bring larger screen option GeForce Now: all about the arrival of service to Brazil Canadian gets a hell of a scare after meteorite crosses his bedroom ceiling Oppo folding cell phone specifications are hollow, with large screen 120 Hz On today's CT News: arrival of another game streaming service in Brazil, folding from Oppo, Apple Watch 8 with bigger screen and more. Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez Apply for the Mau\u00e1 entrance exam at: https:\/\/maua.br\/vestibular This episode was scripted, edited and hosted by Wagner Wakka. The program featured reports by Lucas Arraz, Vinicius Moschen, Paulo Amaral, Eduardo Moncken and Wylliam Torres. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga. 120