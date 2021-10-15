“listen”-to-the-solar-wind-and-mercury's-magnetic-field,-captured-by-bepicolombo

In 649, the BepiColombo probe was launched with destination Mercury. Before entering the planet’s orbit to study it, it will be necessary to perform some planetary flyovers. One of them, in which the spacecraft made the closest approach to Mercury, took place in early October, yielding the first images of the planet and data on the magnetic environment and particles there, collected only 199 km from its surface. These data have been converted into sounds — and you can check them out.

The sonification of the magnetic data and the accelerometer recorded the “sound” of the solar wind falling on Mercury, in addition to also showing how the structure of the ship reacted to changes in temperature and the planet’s extremely strong gravity. “These overflights also offer the chance to collect samples from regions around Mercury that will not be accessible when we enter orbit,” explained Johannes Benkhoff, project scientist at BepiColombo.

While crossing Mercury's magnetosphere, BepiColombo obtained information about particles close to the planet and the limits of its magnetic field. At the time of maximum approach, the PHEBUS spectrometer collected data for an hour, focusing on elements present in Mercury's exosphere, coming from both the solar wind and the planet's surface. When the probe left the planet's shadow, the data indicated peaks of hydrogen and calcium. More details of the composition of the exosphere will be discovered when the spacecraft enters Mercury's orbit.

During the flyover, the Mercury Gamma-ray and Neutron Spectrometer (MGNS) spectrometer identified neutron and neutron fluxes. gamma rays, emissions considered to be the result of interactions between cosmic rays and the upper layers of the planet's surface. These emissions are also valuable for understanding the composition of the surface of Mercury, and the data obtained are being analyzed in detail by the mission scientists.

The sensors of the instrument Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) collected data on the solar wind and magnetic field around the planet, including data from the southern hemisphere — until then, only the northern hemisphere had been studied during NASA's Messenger mission. These data were converted into sounds, which show the changes in the intensity of the magnetic field and solar wind, also indicating the moment when the spacecraft crossed a turbulent boundary, which divides the magnetosphere and the solar wind.

The MPO also has the Italian Spring Accelerometer (ISA), an instrument that recorded the accelerations as the ship was affected by strong gravity and temperature changes caused by the entry and exit of the ship. shadow of Mercury. “In the acceleration peaks that appeared on our screens, we could see Mercury’s tidal effects on the BepiColombo structure, the drop in solar radiation pressure in the planet’s shadow and the movement of the ship’s center of mass due to the flexing of the panels solar,” explained Carmelo Magnafico, from the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF).

The maneuver The gravitational assistance test carried out in October was the first conducted on Mercury and the fourth in a series with a total of nine overflights. During its seven-year voyage to the innermost planet of the Solar System, BepiColombo needed to fly over Earth, two on Venus and six on its target planet, to get into Mercury’s orbit at 2025.

Source: ESA