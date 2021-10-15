“Listen” to the solar wind and Mercury's magnetic field, captured by BepiColombo
In 649, the BepiColombo probe was launched with destination Mercury. Before entering the planet’s orbit to study it, it will be necessary to perform some planetary flyovers. One of them, in which the spacecraft made the closest approach to Mercury, took place in early October, yielding the first images of the planet and data on the magnetic environment and particles there, collected only 199 km from its surface. These data have been converted into sounds — and you can check them out.
- What do the first photos that BepiColombo took of Mercury reveal?
- What did the BepiColombo and Solar Orbiter probes see and hear when flying over Venus?
- BepiColombo probe flies over Venus and takes a new picture of the planet; check it out!
The sonification of the magnetic data and the accelerometer recorded the “sound” of the solar wind falling on Mercury, in addition to also showing how the structure of the ship reacted to changes in temperature and the planet’s extremely strong gravity. “These overflights also offer the chance to collect samples from regions around Mercury that will not be accessible when we enter orbit,” explained Johannes Benkhoff, project scientist at BepiColombo.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Overflight data
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The MPO also has the Italian Spring Accelerometer (ISA), an instrument that recorded the accelerations as the ship was affected by strong gravity and temperature changes caused by the entry and exit of the ship. shadow of Mercury. “In the acceleration peaks that appeared on our screens, we could see Mercury’s tidal effects on the BepiColombo structure, the drop in solar radiation pressure in the planet’s shadow and the movement of the ship’s center of mass due to the flexing of the panels solar,” explained Carmelo Magnafico, from the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF).
You can listen to the audio in the video below:
The maneuver The gravitational assistance test carried out in October was the first conducted on Mercury and the fourth in a series with a total of nine overflights. During its seven-year voyage to the innermost planet of the Solar System, BepiColombo needed to fly over Earth, two on Venus and six on its target planet, to get into Mercury’s orbit at 2025.
Source: ESA
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.