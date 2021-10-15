system-reads-shadow-invisible-to-the-human-eye-to-spy-on-people

Office productivity tool may allow spying by employers

The method is based on the principle that as individuals move through an environment, their bodies block a part of light, creating soft, subtle shadows on the walls. By filming these walls as the occupants moved, the scientists were able to eliminate the shifting shadows, isolating reflections from moving and stationary objects.

main source. By subtracting this environmental term from everything we’re looking at, you only get the camera noise and the signal from the objects that are present in the room,” explains engineering student Prafull Sharma, lead author of the study.

Machine Learning

During laboratory tests, researchers recorded white walls in various rooms with different scenarios and activities. As groups of people moved out of the camera’s field of view, others crouched, jumped, or waved their arms in front of the lens. Machine learning can identify what people are doing in the room (Image: Twenty10photos /Envato) A The team fed a machine learning system with the recorded videos to teach it to identify which shadow patterns indicated a certain type of behavior. With this, the device was able to automatically analyze the footage of a blank wall in real time, indicating the number of people and their actions within the room. “It is a very interesting scientific discovery to see that a low-intensity signal, such as ambient light, can be used to predict information that was previously hidden. These are factors that, with the naked eye, could not be detected with the technology we currently have,” adds Sharma. Limitations Although this system is promising and can work without prior calibration in any room with a white wall, it operates with some difficulty in dimly lit environments or in the presence of a power source. shimmering, low-frequency light, like a television on. Another disadvantage is that it can only record the number of people and activities it has been trained for, using high-resolution cameras . With a common digital device or with a cell phone camera, the generated images had a lot of background noise and could not be used.

Technique requires a constant light source to work (Image: Wavebreakmedia/Envato)

While this method does not target ordinary citizens, it can be used in the future for real-world applications such as advanced surveillance systems developed by security forces or to monitor everyday situations that require real-time observation.

“This technique could be used, for example, to monitor the elderly and detect falls or other problems in people who live alone. If we gather enough examples, it is possible to train the machine learning system to identify any type of activity”, concludes Prafull Sharma.

