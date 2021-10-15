System reads shadow invisible to the human eye to spy on people
MIT researchers in the US have developed a system capable of analyzing shadows and reflections on a white wall to determine how many people are in a room and what they are doing. The technique can be used in espionage situations or in covert surveillance schemes.
The method is based on the principle that as individuals move through an environment, their bodies block a part of light, creating soft, subtle shadows on the walls. By filming these walls as the occupants moved, the scientists were able to eliminate the shifting shadows, isolating reflections from moving and stationary objects.
main source. By subtracting this environmental term from everything we’re looking at, you only get the camera noise and the signal from the objects that are present in the room,” explains engineering student Prafull Sharma, lead author of the study.
Machine Learning
Technique requires a constant light source to work (Image: Wavebreakmedia/Envato)
While this method does not target ordinary citizens, it can be used in the future for real-world applications such as advanced surveillance systems developed by security forces or to monitor everyday situations that require real-time observation.
“This technique could be used, for example, to monitor the elderly and detect falls or other problems in people who live alone. If we gather enough examples, it is possible to train the machine learning system to identify any type of activity”, concludes Prafull Sharma.
Source: Scientific American
