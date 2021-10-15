fda-analyzes-second-dose-release-of-janssen-vaccine-against-covid

For the time being, the United States has already authorized the application of booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 in risk groups for cases of the disease, such as the elderly, for example. Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — a kind of North American Anvisa — is analyzing the request for the reinforcement of the immunizing agent from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). Until then, the formula is applied in a single dose.

More than 94 millions of people have the complete vaccine schedule in Brazil

Booster dose from different manufacturers may be more effective, study suggests

FDA does not recommend 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine for everyone; understand

In the review process for authorization (or not) of Janssen vaccine booster doses against covid-19, the FDA has scheduled a public meeting with the agency’s consultants and experts for this Friday (15). The conclusion of the meeting should guide the decision to use the second dose of the formula across the country and, probably, in other regions of the world that follow the model of the American agency.

Janssen asks for authorization for booster doses of the vaccine against covid-19 are applied in the USA (Image: Reproduction/Ha4ipuri/Envato)

Authorization of doses of booster against covid

FDA discussions began after Janssen’s request that the extra dose of the immunizing agent be authorized for people with years or more. The idea is for the vaccine to be applied six months after the first application, as the evidence collected by the pharmacist demonstrated that, during this period, protection against more severe forms of covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths remains strong. However, for some groups, this period may be shortened to two months.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!