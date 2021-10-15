FDA Analyzes Second Dose Release of Janssen Vaccine Against Covid
For the time being, the United States has already authorized the application of booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 in risk groups for cases of the disease, such as the elderly, for example. Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — a kind of North American Anvisa — is analyzing the request for the reinforcement of the immunizing agent from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). Until then, the formula is applied in a single dose.
- More than 94 millions of people have the complete vaccine schedule in Brazil
- Booster dose from different manufacturers may be more effective, study suggests
- FDA does not recommend 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine for everyone; understand
In the review process for authorization (or not) of Janssen vaccine booster doses against covid-19, the FDA has scheduled a public meeting with the agency’s consultants and experts for this Friday (15). The conclusion of the meeting should guide the decision to use the second dose of the formula across the country and, probably, in other regions of the world that follow the model of the American agency.
Authorization of doses of booster against covid
FDA discussions began after Janssen’s request that the extra dose of the immunizing agent be authorized for people with years or more. The idea is for the vaccine to be applied six months after the first application, as the evidence collected by the pharmacist demonstrated that, during this period, protection against more severe forms of covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths remains strong. However, for some groups, this period may be shortened to two months.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
According to the Janssen study, a second dose of the immunizer can further increase immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, reaching 58% against moderate and severe cases of the disease. Considering only the US numbers, the protection against symptomatic infection reached 94% in the extra dose.
With a single dose, the protection against severe cases of infection reached 19%. Now, with the two doses of the formula, the protection was 100% by “at least 14 days after the final vaccination” for severe conditions, according to the pharmacist.
Source: NPR
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024