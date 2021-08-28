watch video rohit sharma six: watch video Rohit hit a six on Robinson; Rohit surpasses kapil dev; Most sixes hit for India in Tests; Rohit Sharma hit Robinson in such a tough six, left Kapil Dev behind in the special list

Leeds

In the third Test against England, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has the weight of Team India on his shoulder. It is necessary for him to stay on the ground to take down the massive lead of 352 runs on the basis of the first innings. When he comes out to bat in the second innings, he is targeting only the weak balls. During this, he also hit Robinson for a strong six on the third man in the third ball of the 16th over. During this he was completely in the air.

After seeing this aerial shot, Sanjay Manjrekar, who was doing commentary, jumped with joy. He did it! What a shot That’s why Rohit is known. It was the 62nd six of his Test career. With this, he has surpassed former Indian captain Kapil Dev’s record of 61 sixes. Now India has now reached number four in terms of hitting most sixes in Tests. Virender Sehwag is ahead of him with 90, MS Dhoni 78, Sachin Tendulkar with 69 sixes.

5 batsmen with most sixes for India

It is noteworthy that England scored 432 runs in the first innings and took a strong lead of 354 runs on the third day of the third test match being played against India at Hendigley on Friday .

India’s first innings was reduced to 78 runs, but England scored a mammoth score on the basis of captain Joe Root’s 121 runs off 165 balls with the help of 14 fours. For India, Mohammed Shami took four wickets while Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets each.

