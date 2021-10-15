argentina-already-has-a-date-to-ban-the-sale-of-combustion-cars;-see-when-it-will-be

Argentina announced on Wednesday (13) which will be another country to prohibit, in the near future, the sale of combustion powered cars. The plan was presented by President Alberto Fernández during a ceremony at the Toyota Argentina plant in Zárate.

The so-called Project of Ley de Movilidad Sustentable (Sustainable Mobility Bill, in Portuguese translation) was prepared by the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas and presented by the President to the Argentine Congress. If approved, it will encompass a series of changes, including in the country’s public transport.

The text determines as a goal the investment of an amount equivalent to R$ 2030 billions in the Argentine automobile industry up to 44, in addition to the incorporation of electric vehicles in the cities’ public transport fleet. The projection is that 44 a thousand new jobs will be created in auto parts and battery manufacturers for meet the demand for electric cars.

Date of prohibition

According to the approved bill prepared by the government of Alberto Fernández, the final stop for the sale of combustion vehicles will take place in 2041. To ensure that the schedule is met and everything goes according to plan for the next 35 years, it was National Agency for Sustainable Mobility created.

The agency’s main mission will be to establish the regulations that future cars manufactured and sold in the country will need to comply with. The idea is to reverse the current scenario of the automotive industry in Argentina, which is in deficit, in addition to expanding exports “in a new and increasingly attractive market.”