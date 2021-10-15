how-to-download-google-images-on-mobile-and-pc

Through Google Images, users can search a series of visual contents that are available on the internet. However, despite the tool being widely used, there may still be some doubt about how to download images from Google.

5 Google Files functions for you try it now

Where is the Google Files trash on your phone and how to empty it

How customize the Google search widget on Android

Be aware that this can be done extremely quickly and conveniently through the search engine. So, if you want to share an image with someone or simply have it saved, check out below how to download images from Google on mobile and PC!

5 things you shouldn’t do on your Android

8 settings every iPhone user needs to know today

How to download Google images to mobile

Step 1: do a Google search through your mobile phone, find which image you want to download and open it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access the app from Google, search for an image and open it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: with the image open, press your finger on it for a moment.

Press your finger a moment on the image (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: in the opened menu then select “Download Image”.

In the menu that opens then select “Download Image” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Locate the image on your cell phone and use it in whatever way is most convenient.

Now you can download images from Google (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to download Google images on PC

Step 1: do a search on Google through your PC, find which image you want to download and open it.

Go to Google through the PC, search for an image and open it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2 : with the image open, right-click on it.

With the ab image erta, right-click on it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: in the open menu then , regardless of which browser you are using, select the “Save image as” option.

In the menu that opens then select “Save image as” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: choose the location of the file where the image will be stored and click “Save”.