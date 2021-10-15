google's-3d-animals-now-include-5-more-endangered-species;-know-how-to-see

Halloween in 3D on Google: How to see skeletons, ghosts and more in your house

The fox will be included- the arctic, the common porpoise, the lynx, the white-backed woodpecker and the muscorum bombs, called big bee. All these animals will have their three-dimensional version together with a box with very complete information about the animal — just search for them on Google and click on the “View in 3D” button. If you want to see all his movement in your environment, to take advantage of the camera and AR functionality, just tap “Show in your space”.

The aim is to serve as an educational tool to inform about the animals and alert to the need to protect endangered species. Some of the 3D animals, such as the arctic fox, are not globally threatened species, but they have had a significant reduction in the Scandinavian region in recent decades.

But, because these animals were chosen ? Check out Google’s explanation:

The white-backed woodpecker is affected by logging;



The porpoise is affected by toxins and noise pollution;

The arctic fox habitat is at risk due to climate change;

The lynx is affected by trafficking and illegal hunting;

A large bee finds it difficult to feed due to the decreasing number of flowers

Augmented reality for animals

The addition works just like in previous versions: you can take photos or videos with the animals, increase or reduce the size and insert them in different contexts of your life. Last year, Google presented similar models aimed at learning chemistry, with information related to functional groups and types of bonds, as well as substances such as propanol, methyl acetate, alkanes and several other popular ones.

The three-dimensional animals originally arrived on Google Search in 10 with crocodiles, pandas, sharks, tigers and octopuses. Then several other species were added — rabbit, gray wolf, alpine goat, eagle, chow chow, lion, and a hundred more — followed by different types of dinosaurs.

Feature only works for Google app searches on Android and iOS phones that support ARCore, the platform for creating augmented reality situations — you can check if your device supports it on this site.

