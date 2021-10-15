the-biggest-lake-in-south-america-is-turning-green!-the-consequences-are-severe

The Lake of Maracaibo, located in northwestern Venezuela, is considered the largest lake in South America and was once the largest source of natural resources in the region. The basin in which the lake is located is home to one of the largest known reserves of oil and gas in the world. However, the increasing pollution in the local ecosystem is already affecting the public, environmental and economic health of the region — and this can be seen in the satellite images released by NASA.

NASA’s Earth Observatory revealed a lake with swirls of green, brown and gray. According to experts, Maracaibo represents how the crisis in Venezuela has affected the environment. As wildlife and fishing communities suffocate amid the oil spilled in the basin, the country is also facing a decline in the oil industry.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA Earth Observatory)

With about 8 square kilometers, the Maracaibo is a type of estuarine lake, as the fresh water meets with the salt waters of the Caribbean Sea, connected by the Gulf of Venezuela. Also known as one of the largest gas and oil reserves in the world, the region has been explored since the First World War. No wonder that the pollution and degradation observed in NASA images are nothing new.

The lake is home to more than 10 thousand gas and oil exploration installations, and about 26 kilometers of underwater stables in operation. Lack of maintenance is the reason why spots of pollution are frequently seen in Maracaibo, but never at such an intense pace as observed today, explains Eduardo Klein, director of the remote sensing laboratory at the Simón Bolívar University.