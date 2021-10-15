The biggest lake in South America is turning green! The consequences are severe

The Lake of Maracaibo, located in northwestern Venezuela, is considered the largest lake in South America and was once the largest source of natural resources in the region. The basin in which the lake is located is home to one of the largest known reserves of oil and gas in the world. However, the increasing pollution in the local ecosystem is already affecting the public, environmental and economic health of the region — and this can be seen in the satellite images released by NASA.

    NASA’s Earth Observatory revealed a lake with swirls of green, brown and gray. According to experts, Maracaibo represents how the crisis in Venezuela has affected the environment. As wildlife and fishing communities suffocate amid the oil spilled in the basin, the country is also facing a decline in the oil industry.

    (Image: Reproduction/NASA Earth Observatory)

    With about 8 square kilometers, the Maracaibo is a type of estuarine lake, as the fresh water meets with the salt waters of the Caribbean Sea, connected by the Gulf of Venezuela. Also known as one of the largest gas and oil reserves in the world, the region has been explored since the First World War. No wonder that the pollution and degradation observed in NASA images are nothing new.

    The lake is home to more than 10 thousand gas and oil exploration installations, and about 26 kilometers of underwater stables in operation. Lack of maintenance is the reason why spots of pollution are frequently seen in Maracaibo, but never at such an intense pace as observed today, explains Eduardo Klein, director of the remote sensing laboratory at the Simón Bolívar University.

    (Image: Reproduction/NASA Earth Observatory)

    According to Venezuelan law, oil spills are considered a crime. Just between 1999 and 2010, the country’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA, was responsible for more than 20 thousand spills of crude oil and other elements. The lack of data on the nature and number of leak sites makes researchers’ work even more difficult. In recent years, the lack of maintenance, coupled with the drain of competent brains and corruption, have led oil production to decline.

    The entire piping system present in the lake has failures through which they leak pure oil and natural gas direct to the surface. Not to mention what the economy loses with these leaks. Today, the country’s industry produces and exports about 700 thousand barrels a day — the equivalent of just 10% of what PDVSA produced in 1999. With so much pollution, today the Maracaibo is a eutrophic lake, that is, it has an excess of nutrients.

    (Image: Reproduction/NASA Earth Observatory)

    Nutrients released by domestic discharge and by local industry are consumed by cyanobacteria. It is the proliferation of these species that are responsible for the green color of the lake’s waters. They also block photosynthesis in other plants, and by limiting oxygen, the population of fish and other animals begins to decline. As the ecosystem continues to decline, local authorities seem to be ignoring the situation for years at Lake Maracaibo.

    Source: NASA, BBC, The Washington Post

