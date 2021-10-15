Apple Watch 7 Fast Charging Supports Third-Party Source

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
apple-watch-7-fast-charging-supports-third-party-source

After mysteries about its release date, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts arriving today (13) for buyers in the United States. One of the main novelties of the wearable is the quick recharge that promises to deliver 96% battery in 45 minutes, but, as we have seen, restrictions apply.

    Apple Watch 8 may bring larger screen option
  • How to sync podcasts with Apple Watch

    • How to Calibrate Apple Watch Sensors

You must use the new magnetic cable which, for general relief, is included in the box. Even so, it doesn’t leave the factory with a charger, but the customer who doesn’t want to pay for an Apple charger shouldn’t be harmed: the company claims that third-party accessories can be used.

(Image: Disclosure /Apple)

Clarification comes from the product support page. In addition to compatibility with official chargers 18, 29, 29, 30, 45, 87, and 96 W with USB-C connection, the new function can be used in other chargers of 5 W or more — provided that also USB-C and compatible with Power Delivery (PD).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

503360

It is worth remembering that other chargers Apple Watch also serve to refuel the new model, only they will do it at a slower speed. Likewise, the new charger, even if the power specifications are met, cannot provide fast charging for the Watch 6 or earlier.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 have already been priced in Brazil , and despite the pre-sale of the iPhone 15 is already released, the watches follow no release date here. It is likely that when they arrive, the company will also release Fitness Plus — its home exercise service.

The main novelty of the new version is the larger screen, thanks to the reduction of edges. Less demanding users, or less willing to spend, can still buy the Watch SE and Series 3.

Source: Apple, iMore

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1952 503360 503360 503360 503360

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 15, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Far Cry 6 has the franchise's cruelest villain; check our ranking

Far Cry 6 has the franchise's cruelest villain; check our ranking

October 7, 2021
Photo of MediaTek Dimensity 2000 should be 20% more efficient than Snapdragon 898

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 should be 20% more efficient than Snapdragon 898

October 4, 2021
Photo of Ghostbusters: Beyond Gets New Images with Behind-the-Scenes Details

Ghostbusters: Beyond Gets New Images with Behind-the-Scenes Details

October 13, 2021
Photo of Toyota do Brasil announces it will suspend Corolla production in October

Toyota do Brasil announces it will suspend Corolla production in October

September 15, 2021
Back to top button