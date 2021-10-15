apple-watch-7-fast-charging-supports-third-party-source

After mysteries about its release date, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts arriving today (13) for buyers in the United States. One of the main novelties of the wearable is the quick recharge that promises to deliver 96% battery in 45 minutes, but, as we have seen, restrictions apply.

You must use the new magnetic cable which, for general relief, is included in the box. Even so, it doesn’t leave the factory with a charger, but the customer who doesn’t want to pay for an Apple charger shouldn’t be harmed: the company claims that third-party accessories can be used.