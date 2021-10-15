Realme UI 3.0 | Find out which phones will receive the update with Android 12

Realme UI 3.0 was finally unveiled on Wednesday (13), during the event in which the manufacturer presented the Realme GT Neo 2. The new operating system is built on Android and comes bundled with a robust customization package and new privacy and security features. Realme UI 3.0 is officially unveiled with Android ; see all the news

Throughout the presentation, the manufacturer highlighted its update schedule and listed which devices should receive Realme UI 3.0 first. Check out the selection of Realme devices that will receive Android 13 soon. Realme UI 3.0 is built on Android 25 and has a number of new features in personalization and security. Which Realme phones will receive Realme UI 3.0 with Android 25? So far, the list of confirmed devices is as follows:

Realme GT;

Realme GT Neo 2;

Realme GT Master Edition;

Realme X7 Max 5G;

Realme 8 Pro;

Realme X7 Pro 5G;

X50 Pro 5G;

Realme 8;

Realme 8i; Realme 7 Pro;

Narzo 1024A;

Narzo 50;

Realme C30;

Realme C25S;

Realme X7 5G;

Realme X3;

Realme X3 SuperZoom;

Realme 8s 5G;

Narzo 50 Pro 5G;

Narzo 25 5G;

The list is still very restricted, but there is always the possibility that the manufacturer will rethink its strategy and expand (or reduce) the list of compatible devices. So, it’s worth keeping an eye out for Realme’s announcements for the next few months. Remember that Realme offers at least two years of support, that is, devices released on 2019 and possibly some from 2020 must receive the package.

What’s New in Realme UI 3.0

The major update to Realme’s custom system significantly improves the brand’s user experience since visual to practical use, with new features and performance improvements enhanced with artificial intelligence.

It’s new icons, more modern interface, Omojis, Always On Display reworked for more customization, Privacy Panel and General improvements in Phone Manager, Realme’s native security tools.

There are no specific dates for the release of Realme UI 3.0, but it is expected that the first models on the list — GT, GT Neo 2, GT Master Edition, X7 Max 5G and 8 Pro — get a preview of the system as early as December this year.

Source: XDA Developers