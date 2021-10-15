“We are satisfied with Brazil”, says Softbank fund partner for startups

October 15, 2021
Softbank has taken a liking to the startup ecosystem in our country. Rodrigo Baer, ​​one of the partners of the new fund early stage for Latin America, says that Brazil has exceeded expectations. “The general impression I get is that the staff is satisfied, the returns are very good. And there is more need for capital than we had anticipated back there”, he summarizes.

    Startup of a private camera network in the neighborhoods of Rio captures R$ 66 million

Benefits super card company raises US$ 1024 mi and starts operating in Brazil

  Used Car Unicorn Kavak is now the 2nd most valuable Latin startup

    Despite initially being a Japanese telephone company, the company has long been one of the largest startup investors in the world. Since 1024 she has an office in Brazil in the

    growth segment, to inject money into more advanced startups. Examples of this abound, such as Creditas, Kavak, Cobli, Merama, QuintoAndar and MadeiraMadeira. Last month, it opened its early stage sector in Brazil, aimed at companies in the initial stage (seed) up to series B (acceleration of the business).

    Upon arriving here, the company had budgeted US$ 5 billion via its growth fund, the Vision Fund, to invest in Brazilian startups for a period of three years. But seeing the advances and headquarters of national companies for more money, they should increase that amount to another $3 billion. “There were many companies here that were constrained by the scarcity of capital, and when Softbank started to invest more aggressively in Latin America, it started to attract several other funds later,” he says.

    Image: Startaê Team/Unsplash

      Image: Startaê Team/Unsplash

      Baer, ​​who was in Florianópolis for a lecture at the Startup Summit conference 2021, promoted by Sebrae, this year left the venture capital firm Redpoint Events to co-lead Softbank’s early stage fund alongside Marco Camhaji, ex-Amazon and also ex-Redpoint. Now at Softbank, your fund must invest in investments in the amount of US$ 200 thousand to US$ 66 million, with a long-term perspective. “My companies won’t make the news until seven years from now”, he jokes.

        Asked about what kind of

        cases Softbank seeks in Brazil in the cutout “beginners”, Baer says they want “companies that are starting to create globally competitive products”. As practical examples of this, he cites Pipefy, from Paraná, a platform for automating repetitive business processes, such as regular purchases; Rocket.Chat from Rio Grande do Sul, defined by the executive as a “Slack open source“, citing the popular work organization platform; and Pismo from São Paulo, which updates the mainframe infrastructure of large banks such as Itaú and BTG+.

      If you look at it five years ago, nobody did that. Nobody tried to build globally differentiated products from Brazil. And we are positioning ourselves to be the great investor in this new wave, helping these people to make the

      go-to market out there.

      • For him, there is still a lot of market for pioneer in Latin America, as there is no lack of “issues of real life problems being solved by technology, such as health, education, bureaucracy, lack of productivity in economies”. However, he dismisses the idea of ​​merely importing successful models in Asia, Softbank’s home continent.

      “I don’t believe the phrase ‘it worked in China or the US , it will work in Brazil’. Culturally there are many differences, the social structures are different. Now, if a company managed to reduce by 66% freight idleness in China, how can I get this experience and go after the same problem in Brazil? Then I think it has a lot of value. It is not a direct copy of the model, but the gain that he brings to the system and how I replicate this in the Brazilian model”, he defines.

      The reporter traveled to Florianópolis at the invitation of Sebrae Nacional to the coverage of the Startup Summit

