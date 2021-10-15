five-brazilian-states-already-require-a-passport-for-the-vaccine;-know-which-ones

With the vaccination in place and the flexibility of some places and events such as concerts, bars, gyms, among others for collective use, some states started to bet on the so-called ”passport of vaccine”. Basically, this measure determines that, to enter some places or carry out activities, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination against covid-19, which can be physical or even digital.

Among the states that are already adopting this passport are Rio Grande do Sul, Amazonas, Pará, Pernambuco and Espírito Santo. Meanwhile, Santa Catarina has adopted a type of passport valid only for events, but which can be replaced by a covid test performed in the last ones 29 hours.

In states such as Bahia, Paraíba, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte, there is still no official position on the measure. In São Paulo, the government gave autonomy for each municipality to decide on the topic, but it is noteworthy that since 19 August, it is mandatory to present proof of vaccination for events with more than 500 people.

With the presentation of the document, entry is authenticated digitally through certain applications. The rules vary from place to place. Want to know how to get a passport for the vaccine? The Canaltech teaches you.

