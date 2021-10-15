tcl-features-smart-glasses-with-a-discreet-look-and-micro-leds-in-the-lenses

TCL, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, presented this Thursday () Thunderbird smart glasses, which bring several features through images projected on the lens, such as viewing photos and videos, smart home commands, navigation with route indications, viewing the latest news, among others. Samsung releases fun video with different smart home products

RELEASE | Buy the iPhone at Magalu’s pre-sale and compete for R$ 1 million

HTC announces Vive Flow VR with light body and curious design The look of the glasses are relatively unobtrusive, and so they can even be mistaken for common frames. At the junction of the side rods with the front construction, there are small cameras for capturing images. According to the video released by the brand, the watch system is not capable of interacting with objects in the environment, and should function as a kind of mobile screen that is more portable and closer to the user’s eyes. However, some functions can be optimized with the help of other components, such as the indication of routes with arrows on the lenses, which probably works through a GPS system. Another example is real-time translation, something that apps of the genre already do, such as Google Translate or Apple’s mobile camera application. The glasses can also be used to control other smart devices, such as lights or even start a car from a distance, as long as the car supports it. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Cameras can capture photos and videos with a touch on the side of the wearable (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

517789

TCL didn’t divulge many technical details of Thunderbird, but it does bring colored Micro LEDs in the lens, with a light optimization algorithm for better results in different conditions, even under strong light of the sun. The cameras can also work with activated zoom and up to 2x approximation, according to the video posted by the company.

The smart glasses market received many new products this year, such as the RayBan Stories and the Razer Anzu, but they do not bring information directly into the lenses. Another relatively similar product launched in recent days is the HTC Vive Flow, which is closer to a VR headset, but since it also has built-in cameras, it can double as glasses.

TCL glasses bring Micro LED to display the images on the lenses (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

Still in accordance with the material released by the company , the product has been in development for more than three years. TCL has not yet revealed what the Thunderbird’s suggested price will be, nor when it will go on sale.

Source: GSMArena