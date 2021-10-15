samsung-may-launch-mobile-phone-customization-program-during-unpacked-event

With the recent release of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and the complete unknown regarding the launch or cancellation of Galaxy S22 FE, there’s not much left over what Samsung might present at next week’s event. Thus, rumors suggest that Unpacked Part 2 could be the stage for other consumer news, including home appliances, smartphone customization program and the new version of the One UI interface based on Android .

Samsung brand Galaxy Unpacked event 2021 Part 2 to announce new products

Samsung can postpone Galaxy S line announcement22 to launch S21 FE

Samsung can allow users to customize colors of their main smartphones (Image: Playback/Samsung)

In an official statement, Samsung states that “our users are multifaceted and live life in colorful, interesting and unique ways. use every day should reflect their individuality”, which would be a great indication of the new customization program for Galaxy smartphones.

Galaxy Studio: a customization program for Samsung phones?

You probably remember a similar program launched by Motorola at the beginning of the Moto G line, offering the possibility to change smartphone colors and inscriptions to make the single device. Something very similar might be released by Samsung.

A publication made by Samsung’s mobile division on its social networks reinforces this expectation. In the video above, we see aliens in a control room called Galaxy Studio and choosing different color combinations that modify their outfits.

It is expected that the program will be called Galaxy Studio and allow users to change colors of some Galaxy smartphones, perhaps the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other models, but there is no great information about the availability of cell phones in the program.

New Bespoke refrigerator

Bespoke refrigerator line offers customization of colors on all ports (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

The teaser The announcement of the Unpacked event presented glossy boards in white, pink, blue, yellow and black, forming a box with icons inside (about the icons we will talk about below), and this could be another indication. io that Samsung can present not only its customization program for smartphones but also present a new refrigerator from the Bespoke line.