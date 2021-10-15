Samsung may launch mobile phone customization program during Unpacked event
With the recent release of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and the complete unknown regarding the launch or cancellation of Galaxy S22 FE, there’s not much left over what Samsung might present at next week’s event. Thus, rumors suggest that Unpacked Part 2 could be the stage for other consumer news, including home appliances, smartphone customization program and the new version of the One UI interface based on Android .
In an official statement, Samsung states that “our users are multifaceted and live life in colorful, interesting and unique ways. use every day should reflect their individuality”, which would be a great indication of the new customization program for Galaxy smartphones.
Galaxy Studio: a customization program for Samsung phones?
You probably remember a similar program launched by Motorola at the beginning of the Moto G line, offering the possibility to change smartphone colors and inscriptions to make the single device. Something very similar might be released by Samsung.
A publication made by Samsung’s mobile division on its social networks reinforces this expectation. In the video above, we see aliens in a control room called Galaxy Studio and choosing different color combinations that modify their outfits.
It is expected that the program will be called Galaxy Studio and allow users to change colors of some Galaxy smartphones, perhaps the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other models, but there is no great information about the availability of cell phones in the program.
New Bespoke refrigerator
The teaser The announcement of the Unpacked event presented glossy boards in white, pink, blue, yellow and black, forming a box with icons inside (about the icons we will talk about below), and this could be another indication. io that Samsung can present not only its customization program for smartphones but also present a new refrigerator from the Bespoke line.
With Samsung’s new interface testing stage starting, the One UI 4 is also a likely candidate for details Officials released during Unpacked Part 2.
The new version of the interface runs on top of Android 12 and offers great new features for customization, something that is reinforced by the colors and the presence of the icons in the teaser released by Samsung. We will also focus more on widgets in response to iOS 12 , offering a standardization hitherto missing on Android.
There will also be features focused on privacy, letting you know when an application is using the camera or microphone, and can block access.
The Unpacked Part 2 event takes place next Wednesday, day 21 October, and rumors about the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE at the event are confused thanks to signs of cancellation, postponement and also release. Despite this, more concrete information should emerge in the coming days and clarify the situation of the S21 FE.
Source: Samsung via Evan Blass
