how-to-buy-the-tft-season-pass

TFT (PC | Android | iOS), auto chess from Riot Games, uses the iconic characters and cosmetic lines to create the narrative of the season, but the game lives not only from that . Nice creatures called Little Legends are present in the game, as well as other cosmetics, and the most special ones can only be obtained with the Season Pass.

What is it and how to play TFT?

How to assemble a composition in TFT?

Different packages are available for players to choose which one they like best. For cosmetic freaks, there are packages full of items, and also cheaper ones so that everyone can enjoy the experience to the fullest.

Step 1 :

access the store; to find it click on the icon at the top of the screen, on the client side.