How to buy the TFT Season Pass
TFT (PC | Android | iOS), auto chess from Riot Games, uses the iconic characters and cosmetic lines to create the narrative of the season, but the game lives not only from that . Nice creatures called Little Legends are present in the game, as well as other cosmetics, and the most special ones can only be obtained with the Season Pass.
- What is it and how to play TFT?
Different packages are available for players to choose which one they like best. For cosmetic freaks, there are packages full of items, and also cheaper ones so that everyone can enjoy the experience to the fullest.
Step 1 :
access the store; to find it click on the icon at the top of the screen, on the client side.
Select “TFT” from the available options to see all available game items. Step 3:
Click on “Event Passes” to see all options and click on the packages to see more information. See the amount and click on “Buy RP” to buy the required local currency. Step 4:
select the amount needed and the payment method you prefer, after that go back to the store and purchase the package of your choice.
Select the amount required and the method of payment to purchase the TFT Season Pass (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
This way, you get the Pass you want and you can get more cosmetics at the Riot Games auto chess!
