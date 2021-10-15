Could Hawking Radiation be observed in an artificial black hole?
A new proposal suggests the creation of a miniature artificial black hole to try to observe the fleeting Hawking radiation. But calm down! The experiment is far from representing any danger, not least because it is not a real black hole, but an analogue that simulates some of its characteristics. Some of these simulations are pretty harmless, like tanks of water flowing down drains, but the new proposal is to create a quantum circuit.
Simulations of artificial black holes to prove Hawking Radiation they’ve been done before, and scientists often succeed in seeing signs that it does exist. One such experiment, carried out by Israeli scientists, used a Bose-Einstein condensate to create an artificial “black hole” capable of capturing sound across an “event horizon” (in a real black hole, the event horizon captures even even the light, so we can’t see them).
Actually, the Israeli team repeats the tests since 660, countless times. In 2016, for example, they managed to observe something similar to what would be the Hawking Radiation. However, Israel’s scientists’ black hole—let’s call it a sonic hole, because it captures sound—is not as powerful as it should be to demonstrate true Hawking Radiation.
(Image: Reproduction/E. Siegel)
This was a paradox presented by Stephen Hawking, and the solution was what became known as Hawking Radiation. Roughly speaking, the energy needed to nullify the particle that is left over comes from the black hole itself. The particle swallowed by it, having negative energy, becomes limited and subtracts a tiny energy in the form of mass from the black hole, so that it slowly loses energy and mass in the process.
The escaping particle is no longer virtual and becomes real, but Hawking Radiation slightly reduces the black hole’s mass and rotational energy to keep thermodynamics in order and thus none mass is added to the universe and nothing actually escapes the black hole. Still, the loss of mass will cause the black hole to “evaporate” until it disappears.
According to Katayama, the observable tangled particle carries the shadow of its partner, which was pulled by the black hole. So, it is possible that the quantum correlation between the two is mathematically determined without the simultaneous observation of the pair. “The detection of this entanglement is indispensable for the confirmation of Hawking Radiation”, said Katayama, who also warns that the Hawking Radiation produced in the laboratory is different from that predicted to occur in real black holes.
Source: Hiroshima University
