could-hawking-radiation-be-observed-in-an-artificial-black-hole?

A new proposal suggests the creation of a miniature artificial black hole to try to observe the fleeting Hawking radiation. But calm down! The experiment is far from representing any danger, not least because it is not a real black hole, but an analogue that simulates some of its characteristics. Some of these simulations are pretty harmless, like tanks of water flowing down drains, but the new proposal is to create a quantum circuit.

Simulations of artificial black holes to prove Hawking Radiation they’ve been done before, and scientists often succeed in seeing signs that it does exist. One such experiment, carried out by Israeli scientists, used a Bose-Einstein condensate to create an artificial “black hole” capable of capturing sound across an “event horizon” (in a real black hole, the event horizon captures even even the light, so we can’t see them).

Actually, the Israeli team repeats the tests since 660, countless times. In 2016, for example, they managed to observe something similar to what would be the Hawking Radiation. However, Israel’s scientists’ black hole—let’s call it a sonic hole, because it captures sound—is not as powerful as it should be to demonstrate true Hawking Radiation.