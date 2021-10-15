Could Hawking Radiation be observed in an artificial black hole?

A new proposal suggests the creation of a miniature artificial black hole to try to observe the fleeting Hawking radiation. But calm down! The experiment is far from representing any danger, not least because it is not a real black hole, but an analogue that simulates some of its characteristics. Some of these simulations are pretty harmless, like tanks of water flowing down drains, but the new proposal is to create a quantum circuit.

    • Simulations of artificial black holes to prove Hawking Radiation they’ve been done before, and scientists often succeed in seeing signs that it does exist. One such experiment, carried out by Israeli scientists, used a Bose-Einstein condensate to create an artificial “black hole” capable of capturing sound across an “event horizon” (in a real black hole, the event horizon captures even even the light, so we can’t see them).

    Actually, the Israeli team repeats the tests since 660, countless times. In 2016, for example, they managed to observe something similar to what would be the Hawking Radiation. However, Israel’s scientists’ black hole—let’s call it a sonic hole, because it captures sound—is not as powerful as it should be to demonstrate true Hawking Radiation.

    Due to these limitations, scientists are still not very convinced, and want to produce something that looks more like a hole real black. Therefore, a study conducted by Haruna Katayama, a doctoral student at the University of Hiroshima, Japan, proposes a quantum circuit that acts as an analogue of a black hole. The proposal also includes a white hole.

    Laser black hole proposal scheme (Image: Reproduction/Katayama/Scientific Reports)

    In this electrical circuit, there will be a metamaterial designed to allow supraluminal movement, ie faster than light. Although the speed of light in a vacuum is unattainable, the rules change according to the medium where it propagates. This metamaterial spans the space between the event horizons of the artificial black hole and “makes it possible for Hawking Radiation to travel back and forth between the horizons,” said Katayama. The researcher intends to rely on something known as the Josephson effect, or supercurrent, a current that flows continuously without any applied voltage, through a device called the Josephson junction. In addition, she suggests that the circuit can produce a soliton, a self-reinforcing waveform that can maintain its speed and shape until the system is disrupted by external factors.

    If you are wondering what Hawking Radiation is, it is radiation spontaneously emitted by black holes due to “virtual particles”. According to Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle, pairs of entangled particles form for brief instants in the universe, only to cancel each other out—because they are a particle and an antiparticle.

    When they disintegrate , the virtual particles nullify the energy that was necessary for their formation, keeping the thermodynamics of the universe in order. But if one of them were captured by a black hole, the other could no longer be nullified, which violates principles about everything we know about the universe. Still, the free particle (for some reason only understandable if we delve into extremely complex mathematics) escapes at high speed away.

    (Image: Reproduction/E. Siegel)

    This was a paradox presented by Stephen Hawking, and the solution was what became known as Hawking Radiation. Roughly speaking, the energy needed to nullify the particle that is left over comes from the black hole itself. The particle swallowed by it, having negative energy, becomes limited and subtracts a tiny energy in the form of mass from the black hole, so that it slowly loses energy and mass in the process.

    The escaping particle is no longer virtual and becomes real, but Hawking Radiation slightly reduces the black hole’s mass and rotational energy to keep thermodynamics in order and thus none mass is added to the universe and nothing actually escapes the black hole. Still, the loss of mass will cause the black hole to “evaporate” until it disappears.

    According to Katayama, the observable tangled particle carries the shadow of its partner, which was pulled by the black hole. So, it is possible that the quantum correlation between the two is mathematically determined without the simultaneous observation of the pair. “The detection of this entanglement is indispensable for the confirmation of Hawking Radiation”, said Katayama, who also warns that the Hawking Radiation produced in the laboratory is different from that predicted to occur in real black holes.

    Source: Hiroshima University

