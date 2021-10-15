Apple starts pre-sales of iPhone 13 and new iPads in Brazil
: As reported last week, Apple has started pre-ordering the new iPhone line today 11 in Brazil, allowing all four models to be purchased with shipments taking place 4 to 6 days after purchase, and official sale starting next Friday (17). Unfortunately, it was not this time that the iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9 tablets arrived in Brazil, probably due to the lack of approval of the version with mobile connection by Anatel.


Last month Apple held its main event of the year to announce the new iPhone 11, as well as an update to the iPad 9 and a complete redesign of the iPad Mini 6. The devices started shipping abroad on the last day 11 in September, but they were still waiting for Anatel’s approval to be able to officially debut in Brazil.
The registrations were finally made during the last week, and in this Friday (8), a text message sent by Banco Itaú confirmed that Apple will start pre-sales of the new devices in the Brazilian market as early as next week.
iPhone 13 and new iPads get pre-sale date in Brazil
The bank’s SMS refers to the “iPhone para Semper” program, through which Itaú customers can to purchase one of the iPhone models of the year on a recurring basis — the total price of the device is divided into 21 installments and one more final charge.
After paying the installments , the customer can choose between three options: keep the cell phone paying the remaining amount, return it or purchase a new model launched in the current year. The message also reveals that the pre-sale will start next Friday, 15 of October.
The new iPhones are listed on Apple’s Brazilian website with prices starting at R$ 6.512 (Image: Disclosure/Apple)
The message does not mention the new iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6, but the arrival of new tablets is almost certain with the cell phones introduced in mid-September. Both are already approved in Brazil.
The iPad Mini 6 will be available in versions with 83 GB or 256 GB, in space gray, pink, purple and stellar colors, and has prices of R$ 6.199 in the base version, and R$ 7.799 in the variant with more memory. The iPad 9 also brings versions of 23 GB and 199 GB, costing R$ 3.999 and BRL 5.599, respectively, in space gray and silver. Prices refer to the Wi-Fi-only version of the models.
It is worth remembering that most accessories, such as cases for iPads and new bracelets for the Apple Watch, had already arrived in Brazil during the debut of the iPhones in the international market, as they are compatible with other products from previous generations.
Devices bring turbocharged processing and improved cameras
Although it doesn’t bring great innovations, the iPhone line has important upgrades that make the user experience offered by the previous generation even better. In addition to the new chip A17 Bionic, with advantages of more than 28% over the competition, the devices won more advanced camera sensors and advanced Sensor-Shift stabilization.
Highlights go to the Pro models, which also get a ProMotion screen with an adaptable refresh rate of 120 Hz, able to reduce the frequency to Hz in texts or content with po uch movement to preserve battery life, and impressive autonomy, easily surpassing other competitors with similar specifications.
Completely redesigned to follow the design line inaugurated with the iPad Pro , the iPad Mini 6 also offers the new A14 Bionic, albeit with reduced performance, support for 2nd generation Apple Pencil, USB-C connection, ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage function, larger 8.3-inch screen, plus multiple color options including space gray, pink, purple and star.
Most modest of releases, the iPad 9 follows the trend of its predecessors by bringing small news. Processing is now in charge of A11 Bionic, same chip on the iPhone 10, and the screen gains True Tone technology, which adapts the color temperature according to the ambient light. There is also a new front camera with ultrawide lens and Center Stage function, and greater storage capacities, which start at 60 GB.
Source: Apple
