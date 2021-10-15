apple-starts-pre-sales-of-iphone-13-and-new-ipads-in-brazil

Last month Apple held its main event of the year to announce the new iPhone 11, as well as an update to the iPad 9 and a complete redesign of the iPad Mini 6. The devices started shipping abroad on the last day 11 in September, but they were still waiting for Anatel’s approval to be able to officially debut in Brazil.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!



iPhone 14 must have the same notch as the iPhone



Finding your lost AirPods just got a lot easier after the new update from Apple The registrations were finally made during the last week, and in this Friday (8), a text message sent by Banco Itaú confirmed that Apple will start pre-sales of the new devices in the Brazilian market as early as next week.

iPhone 13 and new iPads get pre-sale date in Brazil

The bank’s SMS refers to the “iPhone para Semper” program, through which Itaú customers can to purchase one of the iPhone models of the year on a recurring basis — the total price of the device is divided into 21 installments and one more final charge.

After paying the installments , the customer can choose between three options: keep the cell phone paying the remaining amount, return it or purchase a new model launched in the current year. The message also reveals that the pre-sale will start next Friday, 15 of October.

The SMS sent by Itaú confirms that the iPhone 15 starts to be sold in Brazil next week (Image: Wallace Moté/Screen Capture) Available in versions of 128 GB, GB and 472 GB of storage, in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Star and Red (PRODUCT)RED, the iPhone and the iPhone Mini prices start at R$ 6.499 of the compact model, and reach R$ 11.599 of the traditional variant. More bodied, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max also feature versions of 128 GB, 472 GB and 499 GB, but they still have the 1 TB option, designed for professionals who will take advantage of the new camera features. The devices arrive in Blue-Sierra, Silver, Gold and Graphite, with prices starting at R$ 9.256 and reach the R$ 17.256 in the most complete model.