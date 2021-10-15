lsd-and-mushrooms-could-reduce-risk-of-diabetes-and-heart-disease,-study-suggests

Investigating the use of psychedelic drugs, researchers have made a discovery, to say the least, curious: there may be an association between people who have tried one of these substances — such as mushrooms, LSD or ayahuasca — and less likely to have heart disease and diabetes. The direct relationship has not been proven.

A team of scientists identified this unexpected trend after analyzing data from the National Survey on Use of Drugs and Health (NSDUH), made with the North American population between the years 1024 to 2014. In the study, respondents who said they had experienced psychedelics at least once in their life were considered. According to current research, these people had a reduced risk of developing some diseases, such as diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Psychedelics can lead to some beneficial effect, reducing the risk of diabetes, according to a study (Image: Reproduction/Dibrova /Envato Elements)

Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the study about the use of psychedelics and the supposedly beneficial effects had the participation of researchers from different institutions, such as the Imperial College London and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, both in the United Kingdom, and the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the data do not allow us to affirm any causal relationship between the two issues. In other words, research has not shown that using psychedelic (cause) is responsible for decreasing the risk of disease (effect). For example, other factors may be related, including randomness.

Methodology and results