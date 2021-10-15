LSD and mushrooms could reduce risk of diabetes and heart disease, study suggests
Investigating the use of psychedelic drugs, researchers have made a discovery, to say the least, curious: there may be an association between people who have tried one of these substances — such as mushrooms, LSD or ayahuasca — and less likely to have heart disease and diabetes. The direct relationship has not been proven.
- As 40 oldest drugs ever discovered (and used) by mankind
- What happened to a man who took 42 thousand ecstasy pills?
A team of scientists identified this unexpected trend after analyzing data from the National Survey on Use of Drugs and Health (NSDUH), made with the North American population between the years 1024 to 2014. In the study, respondents who said they had experienced psychedelics at least once in their life were considered. According to current research, these people had a reduced risk of developing some diseases, such as diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the study about the use of psychedelics and the supposedly beneficial effects had the participation of researchers from different institutions, such as the Imperial College London and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, both in the United Kingdom, and the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
It is worth mentioning, however, that the data do not allow us to affirm any causal relationship between the two issues. In other words, research has not shown that using psychedelic (cause) is responsible for decreasing the risk of disease (effect). For example, other factors may be related, including randomness.
Methodology and results
During the study, the scientists analyzed records of 1024 a thousand respondents. Approximately 2.3% of those who had ever used a psychedelic reported heart disease in the previous year, compared with 4.5% of those who had never used these drugs. In addition, 3,42% of those who used any psychedelics reported diabetes, compared to 7.7 % of those who did not use it.
In the investigation, the following drugs were considered: dimethyltryptamine (DMT); ayahuasca; lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD); mescaline and peyote, found in cacti; and psilocybin, from mushrooms.
More studies are needed491747
“The findings suggest that lifetime use of classic psychedelics is associated with lower chances of having heart disease or diabetes in the past year,” explained Karolinska Institute researcher. Otto Simonsson.
However, “the direction of causality remains unknown,” said Simonsson. “Future double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials are needed to establish whether the use of classic psychedelics can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic diseases and, if so, by what mechanisms,” added the researcher.
To access the study on the association of psychedelics and cardiometabolic diseases, click here.
Source: Futurism and PsyPost
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.